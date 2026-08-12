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New properties for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
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Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Show all Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Finishing options Finished
Villa in the complex Royal Bay Resort - Paphos | CyprusThe Royal Bay Resort is located in the prestigious area of Tombs of the Kings - Kato Paphos along the coast, right on the famous sandy beach Venus Beach.Price: EUR 1.085.000 + VATThe villa can be rented for 600 EUR per day.Villa characte…
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Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Show all Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$482,928
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 131 m²
1 real estate property 1
A project developed by Libro Group Properties - Libro Residence Germasogia, is a residential complex consisting of 8 exclusive apartments, designed with elegance, comfort, and energy efficiency in mind.   Location: Germasogeia, Limassol (Agia Paraskevi) Price: From €415,000 Statu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
478,939
Developer
Libro Group
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Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Show all Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$340,919
Finishing options Finished
Aphrodite House Larnaca | CyprusAphrodite House is not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life in which modernity, comfort and privacy create a unique space for those who value style, innovation and quality.The project promises to become the new jewel of Larnaca and one of t…
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TekceTekce
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Show all Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$273,848
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 73–94 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
73.0
271,206
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
369,302
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$355,000
Area 89 m²
1 real estate property 1
Our latest residential project in the village of Emba combines modern comfort with the tranquility of countryside living. The development features 17 spacious villas and 19 stylish apartments, designed with premium materials and thoughtful layouts. Ideally located in the heart of Emba, it of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.8
355,000
Association
BitProperty
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Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Show all Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$617,342
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 135–161 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000. The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$232,737
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Type: Modern residential complex of three buildings with a central swimming pool Location: Universal area, Paphos — one of the most desirable and peaceful neighborhoods, only 1.7 km from the sea and 1.2 km from the city center Nearby infrastructure: City center – 1.2 km …
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Townhouse Konia Green
Townhouse Konia Green
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$464,171
VAT
The year of construction 2026
TOP DEVELOPER - Gated community: 34 villas + 26 houses around central green park. Prestigious hillside location, 3km to Paphos center, 5 min to International School. Private pools, high quality materials
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Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$549,420
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new version of the clubhouse in an area you will definitely enjoy.Germasoya, LimassolLife in Nikolas Residences will be calm and serene. Here you can create the lifestyle of your dreams without making much effort, enjoying everything you need for a fulfilling life.Review 3D tour https://ni…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.3 – 105.6
510,099 – 519,331
Developer
Realtika
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Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Show all Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$456,465
Finishing options Finished
Olivea Residences Limassol | CyprusOlivea Residences is a boutique project consisting of only 10 modern apartments located in the lively area of Agios Ioannis, Limassol.Price: EUR 399,000 + VATThis apartment is eligible for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).Characte…
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Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Show all Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$234,536
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 80 m²
1 real estate property 1
Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis is the right neighborhood for you and your family, with highlighted customized apartments some of which are loft-type condos.   The project’s main characteristic, however, is its round shape swimming pool with a great pairing of a wide selection of …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
280,439
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Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Show all Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$195,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
📍 Paralimni, Cyprus | Completion of construction: July 2027The ideal project for living, leisure and investment is Niero City Apartments in the heart of Paralimni.Modern residential complex just 7 minutes from the beaches of Kapparis and Novaya Marina Paralimni, as well as 10 minutes from th…
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Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Show all Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$225,000
Area 57–139 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Akakia Residences is a development of apartments that combines modern design with a prime location, located in the heart of Paphos city and close to the sea. The modern philosophy of the building is reflected in the fair-faced concrete exterior walls and the use of top-quality marble and par…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
225,000
Apartment 2 rooms
139.0
427,000
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$461,388
Area 93 m²
2 real estate properties 2
TRESS is an exclusive three-level residential development, with just one luxurious two-bedroom apartment per floor — ensuring maximum privacy and tranquility. Ideally located in the center of Paphos, the residences are within walking distance of Kings Avenue Mall, just a 2-minute drive to th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
461,628 – 519,331
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$224,894
The year of construction 2025
Area 77–110 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Palma Livadia is a modern residential complex that combines elegant design, comfort, and well-thought-out infrastructure, located in a prestigious area. The complex is designed to meet the needs of contemporary residents, offering modern apartments, leisure amenities, and high security. C…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
148,875
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
281,593
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Apartment building Elements
Apartment building Elements
Apartment building Elements
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,349
VAT
The year of construction 2026
TOP DEVELOPER (since 1961) - 96 apartments in 4 buildings, 8 floors. Within 32,000m² Park of Colours (sports grounds, playground, botanical gardens, cafeteria). Views of Pafos and sea. Short stroll to old town, shops, cafes, restaurants. Perfect for investment/rental
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Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Show all Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$195,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
1-Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Yeroskipou, Paphos   Starting from €165,000 Plus VAT Delivery October 2026   Modern 1-bedroom apartment under construction with AC, electric shutters, communal pool, covered parking, and gated security. Close to the beach, services, and city cen…
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Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,13M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modern design in this exceptional split-level residence located within the prestigious new Larnaca Marina area. With an energy efficiency rating A, this home offers sustainable living alongside breathtaking 180° views of the marina and por…
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Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, …
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Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Show all Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$290,829
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
📍 Kissonerga District (Kissonerga)Kissonerga is a cozy coastal village 8 km north of the center of Paphos (Cyprus). It is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and combines a calm atmosphere with convenient accessibility to urban infrastructure. The area is known fo…
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Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
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Residential complex Celestia
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$255,000
Area 66–104 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Celestia, a peaceful retreat on the edge of Kato Paphos, where the Mediterranean breeze meets the charm of coastal living. This boutique development offers 16 thoughtfully designed apartments, combining contemporary architecture with elegant interiors to create a timeless sense of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.5
254,997
Apartment 2 rooms
104.2
375,000
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
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Residential complex Aster Residences
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–107 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
290,595
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
441,662 – 461,282
Developer
Velment
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Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
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Villa Superior
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$5,61M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this res…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
Area 61–86 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing our new project in the vibrant heart of Paphos, offering unmatched convenience and easy access to all essential amenities. The development features 12 thoughtfully designed apartments: 4 spacious two-bedroom units and 8 stylish one-bedroom units. Two-bedroom apartments are perfec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
265,000
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0
410,000
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
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Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$258,000
Area 60 m²
1 real estate property 1
Avalon Gardens 2 is a complex located in the charming village of Emba, offering a perfect combination of comfort, luxury, and stunning natural surroundings. This stunning property comprises a total of 12 studios, 21 apartments, and 15 villas, providing a wide range of accommodation options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.1
258,000
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$1,20M
Area 182 m²
1 real estate property 1
Exclusive Hilltop Villa in Chloraka represents the perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and innovative smart technologies. Set on a generous 532 m² plot, this four-bedroom residence with a covered area of 181.95 m² offers an open, light-filled layout designed for contemporary living. The …
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Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Show all Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$392,760
VAT
Finishing options Finished
TOP DEVELOPER - 22 units total (studio, 1-bed, 2-bed). 2 blocks. Reception, fitness centre, kids playground, landscaped gardens, 80m² pool. 10-min walk to sea, Pafos harbour. Most popular area for short-term rentals. Includes: A/C, intercom, security, storage
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BitProperty
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Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Show all Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$195,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
🏡 For sale:7 1 bedroom apartments - from €168,000 + VAT6 2 bedroom apartments - from €249,000 + VAT3-bedroom apartments – all sold or not listed📌 General description of the project:3-storey house for 16 apartmentsAreas from 54 m2 to 107 m2Spacious verandas and ruf garden up to 32 m2Modern fi…
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Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Show all Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$308,377
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
🏙️ About the Project LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials. Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s pla…
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Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
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Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,35M
Area 255 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Almond Tree villa is an exquisite example of luxury and convenience in the heart of Paphos. Using top-quality materials such as stone, fair-face concrete, and wood in its construction ensures durability and aesthetic appeal.  The villa is split into 3 levels, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms…
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Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$523,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 64–100 m²
5 real estate properties 5
TM Boutique — 5 exclusive one-bedroom apartments, just 280 m from the beach in the Tombs of the Kings area, Paphos. Area from 64 to 100 m². Price from €450,000. TM Boutique is a premium boutique development located in one of the most sought-after areas of Paphos. Just 5 modern one-bedroom…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.2 – 100.5
519,331 – 623,197
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Business center Aurora A
Business center Aurora A
Business center Aurora A
Business center Aurora A
Business center Aurora A
Show all Business center Aurora A
Business center Aurora A
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$3,10M
Area 670 m²
For sale modern commercial building in Paphos consisting of ground, mezzanine, 3 floors and roof garden. The property has a built area of which 115sqm corresponds to the ground floor, 54sqm useful to the mezzanine, 1st floor 99sqm, 2nd floor 86sqm, 93sqm allocated to the 3rd floor. The feeli…
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Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
from
$2,52M
The first branded residential project by world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck in Cyprus. Philippe Starck is a striking personality and one of the most provocative gurus of global design, according to many experts and his admirers. Starck does not limit himself to a particular…
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Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,75M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 349–2 094 m²
Business Centre — a premium office complex in Paphos. Modern offices from 315 m² up to the entire building of 2,094 m². Prices from €1,500,000. Business Centre is a state-of-the-art Class A hub located in one of the most sought-after business districts of Paphos, just a 40-minute drive fr…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
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Residential complex EOS
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$283,033
Area 72–101 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eos is a new residential project by Adwan Real Estate, ideally located in the heart of Larnaca on a quiet street directly opposite the Helios complex. It offers the perfect balance between vibrant city life and a peaceful retreat. The development consists of just 8 spacious apartments with 1…
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Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Show all Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$179,966
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Bosco Verde is an exclusive boutique residential complex located next to a serene pine grove, just a few steps from the charming center of Yeroskipou, Paphos. In this unique location, exquisite architecture is combined with a calm atmosphere, offering a lifestyle defined by elegance, comfort…
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Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
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Residential complex The Pearl
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$640,000
Area 355–359 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to The Pearl, where exceptional craftsmanship meets innovative design in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus. Our commitment to quality and attention to detail are evident in every aspect of our stunning residential complexes. Each home is thoughtfully constructed to the highest standards, e…
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Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$192,000
Area 53–183 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Eden Golf is a landmark residential development in Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos. The project features six modern buildings with 300 stylish apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. Thoughtfully designed with clean lines, spacious layouts, and private balconies, reside…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
274,000
Apartment 2 rooms
125.5
397,000
Apartment 3 rooms
182.8
480,000
Studio apartment
53.0
192,000
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
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Residential complex Helios
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$387,861
Area 92–109 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Helios is a modern residential complex in the heart of Larnaca, offering 11 spacious apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, parking, and storage rooms. Its unique location combines the tranquility of a green neighborhood with walking distance to Finikoudes Beach, shops, and rest…
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Residential complex Intense Nicosia
Residential complex Intense Nicosia
Residential complex Intense Nicosia
Residential complex Intense Nicosia
Residential complex Intense Nicosia
Show all Residential complex Intense Nicosia
Residential complex Intense Nicosia
Nicosia District, Cyprus
from
$320,827
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
The New Residential & Business Hub of Northern Cyprus’ Capital --- About the Project 📍 Intense Nicosia is a truly unique mixed-use development located in the heart of Nicosia, the capital of Northern Cyprus. Built on a 35,000 m² plot, the project is fully completed and ready for ha…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Show all Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Lakatameia, Cyprus
from
$305,398
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
2 real estate properties 2
For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia   Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern a…
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Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$332,544
Area 72–411 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Eden bay is a premium residential project in Kato Paphos, blending curvy, Mediterranean-inspired architecture with exceptional comfort and refined living. The development features five buildings with 88 residences, ranging from studios to spacious apartments and exclusive penthouses with pri…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
82.1
415,465
Apartment 2 rooms
153.7
715,523
Apartment 3 rooms
199.2
877,093
Apartment 4 rooms
411.5
1,73M
Studio apartment
72.0
334,680
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
Area 69–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Germasogeia View 2 is a modern residential development in the sought-after Germasogeia area of Limassol. This three-storey building consists of just 8 stylish apartments: 5 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom units, each with a covered veranda. The highlight of the third-floor penthouse is its spa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
265,000
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
375,000
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
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Residential complex Lazzero Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$417,737
Area 110–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lazzero Park is a premium residential development located in the lively tourist zone of Kato Paphos (Universal), just a short walk from the seafront, harbour, and King’s Avenue Mall. The project features 5 buildings with 56 upscale apartments and an array of resort-style amenities, including…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0 – 120.0
409,696 – 507,791
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BitProperty
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Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Show all Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$661,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 123–254 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, locate…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
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Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Show all Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Sotira, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
🌿 Discover Sparda Villas – Mediterranean Elegance in Yeni Boğaziçi, Famagusta Step into a lifestyle of comfort, quality, and charm with Sparda Villas – an exclusive development of 8 beautifully designed semi-detached villas with Exchange Title Deeds, perfectly situated in the heart of Yen…
Developer
Panah Construction
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Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
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Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
Area 450–570 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
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Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Show all Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$454,999
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 61–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Ikaria Park is a newly launched development offering a fresh, unique design in Paphos. With its modern architecture, this project features a selection of stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses. Residents can enjoy top-notch amenities, including a café on the gro…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
478,939
Apartment 2 rooms
105.0
628,968
Apartment 3 rooms
175.0
1,49M
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Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Show all Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
11 real estate properties 11
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
100.0
877,093 – 900,174
Apartment 2 rooms
143.0 – 175.0
1,50M – 1,73M
Apartment 3 rooms
238.0 – 348.0
2,31M – 3,92M
Apartment 4 rooms
423.0
4,39M
Apartment 5 rooms
475.0
5,19M
Developer
Livein Properties
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Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Show all Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$676,617
Area 266 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to EVO Homes — a collection of 12 luxury villas in the prestigious Konia area of Paphos. Each 3-bedroom villa is a blend of timeless design and sustainable innovation, featuring underfloor heating, VRV cooling, photovoltaic systems, and premium finishes. With spacious interiors, priv…
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Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
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Residential complex Fremont Park
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$256,797
Area 96 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Fremont Park is a modern gated community in a prestigious, fast-developing area of Limassol. Located just 2 minutes from a new 18-hole golf course and next to the City of Dreams — Cyprus’ only casino resort. Residents enjoy in-house amenities including a pool, gym, and sauna. The community i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
312,753
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
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Residential complex Vista Gardens
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$231,161
Area 71–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vista Gardens is a premium development offering 14 luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses across two elegant blocks. Designed with modern aesthetics and smart home technology, each residence features spacious interiors filled with natural light and stunning sea views. Residents…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.3
230,814
Apartment 2 rooms
98.5
328,910
Apartment 3 rooms
174.6
484,709
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BitProperty
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Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Tremithousa, Cyprus
from
$513,294
Area 201 m²
1 real estate property 1
MESOYI RESIDENCES 8 is a large-scale residential development set across more than 35,000 m² of serene rural landscape, just minutes from Paphos city center and key amenities. The project features over 80 modern villas with 3 to 6 bedrooms, plot sizes ranging from 270 to 360 m², and internal …
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Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
from
$280,649
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lake View Residence is a modern gated complex located in the central district of Polemidia, Limassol. With elegant architecture, spacious layouts, and private balconies, it offers a peaceful urban lifestyle just 10 minutes from the sea. Residents enjoy premium amenities and excellent connect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
312,753
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
715,523
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,039
Area 98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pine Park is a boutique development of 12 contemporary 2-bedroom luxury apartments, located in the desirable Tombs of the Kings area of Kato Paphos — just minutes from the sea, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Each apartment features spacious interiors, large covered balconies, and mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
444,317 – 502,020
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Show all Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$339,701
Area 77–286 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Imperio Skyline is an exclusive gated community nestled in the hills of Agios Athanasios, Limassol. This sustainable development offers 3-bedroom villas and modern apartments, combining elegant design with comfort and eco-friendly features. Just 3 km from the city centre and beaches, residen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
333,526
Apartment 2 rooms
193.0
571,264
Villa
286.0
937,104
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BitProperty
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Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Show all Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$221,400
Area 59–254 m²
2 real estate properties 2
City Views is a boutique collection of 12 luxurious 3-bedroom villas with private pools, nestled in the peaceful hills of Konia, Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and premium finishes, each villa enjoys panoramic sea views and exceptional privacy. Located minutes from the city center…
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Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Parekklisia, Cyprus
from
$4,20M
Area 76–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Capri House is an exclusive beachfront residence offering panoramic sea views and a prestigious lifestyle just steps from Limassol’s finest 5-star resorts. Set in a sought-after neighborhood, this boutique development features elegant design, top-tier amenities—including a communal pool, gym…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.8
312,753
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
715,523
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$986,217
Area 410–455 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ORION VILLAS is an exclusive residential development comprising 10 villas (4 bungalows and 6 two-storey homes), located in the prestigious village of Tala, just 4 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, and the golf course. Each villa features 3 to 4 bedrooms and is set on a generous plo…
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Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Show all Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,04M
Area 268–324 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MITO Seaview — Modern Residential Complex with Stunning Sea Views, Paphos MITO Seaview is a stylish development of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and villas, set on an elevated location offering unobstructed sea views. Designed with minimalist architecture and functional layouts, the …
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Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Show all Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$11,30M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A prestigious business address in the heart of Limassol Zafirion offers a seamless blend of modern workspace design, prime location, and high-end amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a prestigious corporate headquarters or regional office. Located in Limassol’;s thr…
Developer
Livein Properties
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Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Show all Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$746,999
Area 202–334 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Baia is an exclusive beachfront development located along the shores of Geroskipou Beach in Paphos, offering 17 contemporary villas with direct access to the sea. Each residence features modern Mediterranean architecture, a private swimming pool, landscaped gardens, spacious terraces, and hi…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
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Residential complex AQUARIUS
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$456,844
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
Inspired by contemporary architecture and premium-quality finishes, AQUARIUS offers a refined blend of elegance and comfort. Spacious interiors, advanced thermal and sound insulation, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sleek design elements create a serene and sophisticated living environment. Ev…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
461,628
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$273,049
Area 68–117 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amaya Residences is a stylish gated community in Kapparis–Paralimni, offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and a communal pool. Located just 1.2 km from Ayia Triada and Malama beaches, and close to the new Paralimni Marina, it combines coastal charm with modern convenie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.7
271,206
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0
351,991
Association
BitProperty
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Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Show all Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$748,057
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 173–181 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos. Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, an…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$595,288
Area 200–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a …
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Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
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Residential complex Olivia III
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$666,553
Area 412 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finis…
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Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$564,000
Area 199–369 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Almond Villas is an exclusive collection of 9 luxury villas nestled among almond and olive trees in the scenic hills of Episkopi, Paphos. Designed with spacious, light-filled interiors, each villa features VRV climate control, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to bre…
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Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
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Residential complex Evergreen
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$768,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 143 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌳 Evergreen 2 — Stylish apartments with panoramic views in Agios Tychonas, Limassol 1–3 bedrooms | Size: 68–130 m² | Spacious terraces | Energy class A | VRF system | Underfloor heating 🏡 Evergreen 2 is a modern development with energy-efficient architecture, located in the prestigious a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
143.0
769,764 – 1,15M
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Show all Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Anglisides, Cyprus
from
$272,344
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 148–203 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Anglisides Gardens is a boutique collection of eight contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the serene village of Anglisides, just outside Larnaca. Designed for modern living, each villa features high-quality materials, smart layouts, generous verandas, and private plots ranging from 20…
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Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 189 m²
1 real estate property 1
Complex with 5 villas
Association
BitProperty
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Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
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Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$582,022
The year of construction 2023
Area 129–364 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Elite villas Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
211.3 – 364.3
1,13M – 2,02M
Developer
Aphrodite Hills
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Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
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Residential complex Coral Bay
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$781,476
Area 278 m²
1 real estate property 1
Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
278.2
784,767
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
Area 67–191 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Welcome to a visionary coastal development redefining Larnaka’s future — a sustainable 21st-century seafront community transforming 300,000 m² of former industrial land into a vibrant lifestyle destination. The project features luxury residences from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and penth…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
89.5
750,145
Apartment 2 rooms
161.2
1,50M
Apartment
190.5
2,03M
Studio apartment
67.0
600,116
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BitProperty
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Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Show all Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$303,333
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
An impressive residential complex that will contribute to the development of Livadia Area into one of the most desired residential areas of Larnaka. It is perfectly located in a tranquil residential neighbourhood, surrounded by houses and villas and right next to a beautiful park. While A…
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Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
from
$233,350
Area 50–113 m²
4 real estate properties 4
ADIGER is a modern residential project in the heart of Limassol, designed for those who appreciate style, comfort, and quality living. With elegant architecture, thoughtful layouts, high-end finishes, and panoramic windows, it offers a sense of space and light. Perfectly balancing urban ener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 69.0
207,732 – 236,584
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 112.7
305,828 – 357,762
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BitProperty
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Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Show all Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 34
1 real estate property 1
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’;s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nico…
Developer
Cyfield Group
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Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$718,269
Area 185 m²
1 real estate property 1
Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
185.0
721,293
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
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Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
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Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 172–219 m²
5 real estate properties 5
3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m² Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city cente…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
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Residential complex Eden Bay
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 81–282 m²
5 real estate properties 5
breathtaking unobstructed sea views gated residential complex prioritizing safety and comfort dynamic city combining rich historical heritage located opposite the seafront of Kato Paphos- 5 minutes walking distance to pristine beaches conveniently located neighbourhood with easy acce…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.3 – 111.6
415,465 – 553,953
Apartment 3 rooms
160.3 – 282.0
877,093 – 1,08M
Apartment
110.6
484,709
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$605,496
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Universal Park III, where luxury and sophistication meet in perfect harmony in the peaceful Universal neighborhood of Paphos. This exceptional development offers a selection of meticulously crafted apartments and penthouses, each designed to meet the highest standards of contempor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
611,657
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$488,423
Area 96–150 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Downtown Residences — Modern Living in the Heart of Kato Paphos Located in the very center of Kato Paphos, Downtown Residences offers stylish 2- and 3-bedroom apartments just a 5-minute walk from the beach, harbor, and tourist area, and only 10 minutes from Kings Avenue Mall. The residences…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0
490,480
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
571,264
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
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Residential complex Olivia IV
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$471,184
Area 372 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia IV — Modern Residential Complex in Paphos, Close to the Sea and All Amenities Olivia IV is a contemporary residential complex located just 900 meters from the sea, in a prime area of Paphos. Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, schools, and all essential infrastructure, the project co…
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Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Show all Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$218,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 53–156 m²
16 real estate properties 16
🏡 Cypress Park is an exclusive complex with 104 apartments ranging from 50 m² to 122 m², featuring 1–3 bedrooms, located in the picturesque coastal area of Geroskipou, Paphos. Combining contemporary design, energy-efficient solutions (Class A), and premium amenities, the project offers unpar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0 – 63.0
219,273 – 259,666
Apartment 2 rooms
94.5 – 99.5
380,843 – 415,465
Apartment 3 rooms
153.0 – 155.5
507,791 – 530,872
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Show all Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$277,393
Area 75–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Horizon is a designer residential complex offering just 10 exclusive apartments — 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units — spread across three floors. With modern open-plan layouts, Smart home features, and high-end finishes, each apartment blends natural light with elegant design. Residents enjoy lifeti…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
276,977
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
357,762
Apartment 3 rooms
175.0
473,168
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
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Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$2,59M
Area 3 000 m²
1 real estate property 1
Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemp…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$456,370
Area 120–160 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Infinity is an innovative development located in the very center of Paphos, close to the Town Hall, municipal park, schools, and all essential city amenities. Inspired by the form of a Chinese dragon, the architecture stands out with its futuristic design. The complex features a rooftop pool…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0 – 159.7
457,011 – 620,888
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
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Residential complex Harmony
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,531
Area 118–206 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Harmony is a modern boutique development offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with a striking design and open-plan layouts that maximize space and natural light. Located just 700m from the beach and within walking distance to Tombs of the Kings, AUB University, and all key amenities, it c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
117.6
403,924
Apartment 3 rooms
206.3
646,278
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Show all Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$774,971
Area 300 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elysian Homes II — Modern Villas in the Yeroskipou Area, Paphos Elysian Homes II is a new residential project featuring contemporary villas with 3, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, located in the prestigious Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda area near the Elea Golf Estate. Just 5 minutes from sandy beaches an…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Show all Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Kiti, Cyprus
from
$831,634
Area 1 088 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nirvana Residences is a collection of stylish, contemporary villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Paphos, Cyprus. The project features thoughtfully designed layouts, high-quality finishes, and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. Each spacious villa offers a private …
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Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,784
Area 107–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Located just minutes from the beach and Old Town, this stylish two-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of coastal charm and urban convenience. Part of a boutique building with only six residences, it features open-plan living, sea-view balconies, high-end finishes, built-in A/C, priva…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
107.0
323,139
Apartment 2 rooms
108.0
432,776 – 467,398
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
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Residential complex Northern Park
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$129,340
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Northern Park is a new business-class residential complex located in the central part of Famagusta, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, within walking distance from restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas and sports grounds, not far from the State U…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Show all Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$216,485
Area 53–154 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Cypress Park Retirement Village is Cyprus’ first 5-star independent senior living community, offering exceptional comfort, safety, and care in a gated environment. With 24/7 CCTV, patrolling security, and panic buttons in every room, residents enjoy complete peace of mind. The entire complex…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.5
415,465
Apartment 3 rooms
154.0
530,872
Studio apartment
53.0
219,273
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Show all Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$189,106
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
AURALUX This project is located in Yeni Boğaziçi and covers an area of 18,988.03 m² and features 100 modern units with a range of fantastic facilities. OUR COMPANY SERVISES We provide support to customers before and after sales process. Property Management Our property managem…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$442,453
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apollo Court — Contemporary 3-Bedroom Residences in Geroskipou, Paphos Apollo Court is a stylish development of just four modern semi-detached homes, each with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious Koloni area of Geroskipou, near the Elea Golf course. These spacious residences feature …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
444,317
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Show all Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$268,396
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
UNIVERSAL ARIAD — Modern Studio in the Heart of Paphos Located in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos, UNIVERSAL ARIAD offers a stylish studio apartment ideal for living, holidays, or investment. This contemporary development features an overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
271,206
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Show all Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$181,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 74–241 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Breeze Residence is a premium off-plan residential complex in Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus, with delivery in December 2027. Comprising two three-story blocks, it offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 96 m² to 240.5 m², priced from €180,000 to €410,000. Penthouses feature private r…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
184,651
Apartment 2 rooms
109.5 – 155.0
248,125 – 328,910
Apartment 3 rooms
229.8 – 240.5
438,546 – 473,168
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Show all Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
Area 293–800 m²
3 real estate properties 3
INFINITY is an exclusive development of 20 luxury detached villas in the serene town of Peyia, offering 3–5 bedroom homes with private pools, underfloor heating, and advanced VRF systems. Designed for elegance and sustainability, each villa boasts panoramic Mediterranean views, energy effici…
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BitProperty
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Cyprus is an island state in the Mediterranean Sea. The country is interesting for tourists and can offer not only comfortable housing in a climatic climate, but also rental income for savings. When buying real estate from a developer, although not a cheap investment, but developers should strive for potential buyers.

Advantages of buying Cyprus real estate from developer

The main advantage of buying off-plan property in Cyprus from a developer is the staged payment. The buyer is not required to pay the entire amount at once - instead, a mechanism similar to an installment plan is used, where each new payment is tied to the stage of construction of the property.

That is, the buyer pays 30-40% of the cost when signing the contract (the stage of laying the foundation of the building). Then another 30-40% during the construction process (completion of the main frame + finishing work) and the remainder (20-30%) upon delivery of the property.

New buildings in Cyprus themselves are:

  • Modern technologies and high quality construction. Developers in Cyprus work according to EU standards.
  • Developer's warranty. The buyer is protected from losing funds in case of problems with the construction of the object.
  • Flexible payment terms. In addition to the above-mentioned installments, many developers offer favorable mortgage programs in Cyprus.
  • High liquidity and investment attractiveness. Real estate in popular areas is rapidly growing in price and is easy to rent out.

Features of buying housing in a new residential projects in Cyprus

Foreign citizens can purchase any real estate on the island, but only after receiving official permission from the Council of Ministers of Cyprus. Permits are often a formality, and obtaining them does not involve significant difficulties if the property being purchased does not exceed 4,014 m2.

At the same time, foreigners who are not citizens of the EU and EEA countries must obtain permission when purchasing additional properties. But this restriction can be legally circumvented by registering the second property to a relative. Moreover, to complete the transaction, you only need a passport, a certificate of finances, and an agreement with the developer.

Cost of housing in new buildings in Cyprus

The cost of new construction projects in Cyprus depends on the city, district, class of property, and view from the window. The most significant influence on prices is proximity to the sea and the development of local infrastructure. For example, new buildings on the second and subsequent coastlines cost an average of 18% more than properties of a similar area in the center of the island.

Average cost of new housing in Cyprus:

Property type Average price per m2 (€) 
Apartments (1 bedroom) 2000-4500
Apartments (2 bedrooms) 2500-5500
Villas 3500-8000

 

Popular cities and areas for purchasing housing in a new development in Cyprus

The first place in demand is usually occupied by the capital of the state, but in the case of Cyprus, Nicosia is limited in land funds and is suitable for work and life. The tourist potential is lower than in the coastal areas, and rental investments are not recouped as quickly.

The following cities are in greatest demand:

  • Limassol. The business center and investment capital of Cyprus. International companies, banks and offices of large corporations are located here. The Limassol real estate market is represented by skyscrapers on the first line (The Oval, Trilogy, Limassol Del Mar, One Tower), villas in prestigious areas (Agios Tychonas, Germasogeia, Mouttagiaka) and apartments in the center, popular among businessmen and IT specialists.
  • Paphos. An elite resort and historical center, which is a UNESCO cultural heritage site. In the city you can see ancient castles, archaeological parks and mosaics of the Roman era. However, you can buy housing from a developer in Cyprus in Paphos only in its new part.
  • Larnaca. Larnaca is located on the east coast of the island and is its main transport hub. It is here that the large port and the main international airport of Cyprus are located, which is convenient for travelers and business. Prices here are lower than in Limassol and Paphos, and the real estate market is dominated by modern residential complexes and apartments in the center.
  • Ayia Napa. The city is considered the resort capital of Cyprus: the best beaches of Cyprus, such as Nissi Beach, Makronissos, Konnos Bay, are located here and attract young people from all over the world with a rich nightlife. The real estate market is represented by hotels and rental housing.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Cyprus

A Guide to Buying Real Estate in Cyprus
A Guide to Buying Real Estate in Cyprus
Comparison of Real Estate Prices in the Cities of Cyprus: Where is It More Profitable to Invest in 2025
Comparison of Real Estate Prices in the Cities of Cyprus: Where is It More Profitable to Invest in 2025
Step-by-Step Guide to Selling an Apartment in South Cyprus For an Individual
Step-by-Step Guide to Selling an Apartment in South Cyprus For an Individual
How to Get a Mortgage in Cyprus to Buy Real Estate
How to Get a Mortgage in Cyprus to Buy Real Estate
Buying and Selling Property Taxes in Cyprus
Buying and Selling Property Taxes in Cyprus
What's the Situation on the Cyprus Real Estate Market? Latest Figures from Realting
What's the Situation on the Cyprus Real Estate Market? Latest Figures from Realting

Frequently asked questions on new buildings in Cyprus

What documents do foreigners need to buy a new home in Cyprus?

Foreigners from EU countries need only a passport. Buyers from other countries in addition need to provide permission to buy a home in new construction in Cyprus. The document is issued by the Council of Ministers.

What taxes and commissions are required to pay when buying an apartment in a new development in Cyprus?

Foreigners pay VAT - 19% of the cadastral price of the property. The tax can be reduced to 5% if you apply to the Ministry of Finance for an exemption. Foreigners also pay stamp duty - 0.15/0.2% of the apartment price.

Is a residence permit issued for the purchase of a new Cypriot home?

You can get a residence permit if you buy an apartment in Cyprus from a developer or owner for 300,000 euros. The document is valid for one year, then it can be extended.

What areas are in high demand among buyers of Cyprus' new construction projects?

For the summer holidays, a new build property in Cyprus is more often bought in Larnaca and Paphos. Foreigners who move to the country for work or study, more buy property in the capital - Nicosia.
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