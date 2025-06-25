Residential complex Eva Homes

Welcome to EVO Homes — a collection of 12 luxury villas in the prestigious Konia area of Paphos. Each 3-bedroom villa is a blend of timeless design and sustainable innovation, featuring underfloor heating, VRV cooling, photovoltaic systems, and premium finishes. With spacious interiors, private pools, roof terraces, BBQ areas, and landscaped gardens, EVO Homes offers a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle just minutes from the city center. Perfect for those seeking comfort, style, and energy efficiency in one of Cyprus’s most desirable neighborhoods.