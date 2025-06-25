  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Eva Homes

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$676,617
BTC
8.0482252
ETH
421.8418938
USDT
668 960.8036028
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 27144
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

Welcome to EVO Homes — a collection of 12 luxury villas in the prestigious Konia area of Paphos. Each 3-bedroom villa is a blend of timeless design and sustainable innovation, featuring underfloor heating, VRV cooling, photovoltaic systems, and premium finishes. With spacious interiors, private pools, roof terraces, BBQ areas, and landscaped gardens, EVO Homes offers a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle just minutes from the city center. Perfect for those seeking comfort, style, and energy efficiency in one of Cyprus’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 266.0
Price per m², USD 2,544 – 2,632
Apartment price, USD 676,617 – 700,152

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

