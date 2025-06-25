Residential complex Eden Bay

Eden bay is a premium residential project in Kato Paphos, blending curvy, Mediterranean-inspired architecture with exceptional comfort and refined living. The development features five buildings with 88 residences, ranging from studios to spacious apartments and exclusive penthouses with private pools. Ideally located within walking distance of sandy beaches, restaurants, shops, and historic sites, eden bay offers high-end finishes such as parquet flooring, marble bathrooms, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Gated and secure, the complex also includes pools, a spa, gym, and co-working spaces — creating a perfect balance of city life and seaside serenity.