  Cyprus
  Paphos Municipality
Residential complex Eden Bay

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$328,817
4
ID: 26745
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Eden bay is a premium residential project in Kato Paphos, blending curvy, Mediterranean-inspired architecture with exceptional comfort and refined living. The development features five buildings with 88 residences, ranging from studios to spacious apartments and exclusive penthouses with private pools. Ideally located within walking distance of sandy beaches, restaurants, shops, and historic sites, eden bay offers high-end finishes such as parquet flooring, marble bathrooms, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Gated and secure, the complex also includes pools, a spa, gym, and co-working spaces — creating a perfect balance of city life and seaside serenity.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 82.1
Price per m², USD 5,152
Apartment price, USD 422,765
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 153.7
Price per m², USD 4,737
Apartment price, USD 728,095
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 199.2
Price per m², USD 4,480
Apartment price, USD 892,504
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 411.5
Price per m², USD 4,281
Apartment price, USD 1,76M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 72.0
Price per m², USD 4,731
Apartment price, USD 340,561

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
