Realting.com
Cyprus
Commercial
Commercial real estate in Cyprus
Greater Nicosia
146
Limassol
129
Pafos
50
Larnaca
40
Strovolos
32
Limassol
23
Mesa Geitonia
22
Nicosia
20
koinoteta agiou tychona
17
Lakatamia
16
demos agiou athanasiou
14
Germasogeia
12
Kiti
7
Chloraka
3
koinoteta chloraka
3
Peyia
3
Polis Chrysochous
3
Clear all
529 properties total found
Commercial
Dali, Cyprus
A two storey commercial warehouse currently rented and operated as a recording studio, is lo…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
With a dynamic yet discreet architectural form, this is an exquisitely functional office bui…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the second floor (no.3) and occupies …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the third floor, and it is part of a…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial building with a basement, ground, 1st and 2nd floor located in walking distance t…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Geri, Cyprus
Two-storey Industrial building. The ground floor consists of an office space, 2 W/Cs (one wi…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Whole 5th floor, sea view office situated on the top floor of a five storey building.The off…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Two-story building situated in Pera Chorio, Nicosia, formerly used as an educational facilit…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A 3-storey commercial building in the city center of Limassol.The building si fully rented f…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in a rented retail shop with a 6% ROI in a prime locatio…
Price on request
Recommend
Revenue house
Limassol, Cyprus
175 m²
For sale is a 3-storey commercial building located near the church of Ayia-Napa in Limassol,…
€600,000
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
597 m²
1
€3,00M
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
605 m²
5
Office for sale with a roof garden on the fifth floor in a building under construction. It i…
€5,30M
Recommend
Revenue house
Limassol, Cyprus
841 m²
The project is a three-storey building located in the center of Limassol, the cosmopolitan a…
€1,50M
Recommend
Revenue house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
792 m²
This small block of four different 2 bedroom apartments in Limassol has all the characterist…
€2,50M
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
67 m²
€611,000
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
305 m²
The office is for sale in a new commercial building located on one of the busiest shopping s…
€1,80M
Recommend
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
In the heart of Nicosias' center a unique commercial opportunity in the form a ground floor …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
A ground floor detached restaurant located in Kalo Chorio in Limassol. The building was cons…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial building in a central and lively location in Chrysopolitissa in Larnaca. It is id…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Two shops in Agia Napa. They are located 300m from Agia Napa's square and 350m from Nissi av…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in a lively and central location in Agios Nikolas in Larnaca. The proper…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A ground floor shop with a mezaninein the heart of Limassol. The shop is long term leased to…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
An office for sale in a plot of 244 sq.m.It can be used as 3 offices.FeaturesKitchen and WCA…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
The property under consideration is comprised of four office units in one floor, primely loc…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Ground floor shop in a popular location in Sotiros of Larnaca. The shop is ideally located …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
A corner commercial building, built within 3 plots.The building has a covered area of 2,100 …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
Building for sale area of 0 sq.m in Limassol. The property is sold with furniture
€580,000
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Constracted as the cornerstone of a long term vision to redefine Limassol's commercial lands…
Price on request
Recommend
Property types in Cyprus
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
shops
