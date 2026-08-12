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Commercial property for sale in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
104
Larnaca
48
Peyia
5
Ayia Napa
3
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1 293 properties total found
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,24M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 225 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 225 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Residential building in Germasogeia, Limassol. Multi-unit investment property on a 780 m² pl…
$2,02M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Established business 1 570 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Established business 1 570 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 570 m²
Let’s take a look at the NEON Limassol project.For more information about other projects, pl…
$6,78M
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TekceTekce
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$254,017
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,21M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$138,555
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Other 216 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Other 216 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 216 m²
An exceptional, high-yield investment opportunity in the heart of Geroskipou. This modern re…
$726,476
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Other 284 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Other 284 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Presenting an exceptional, fully tenanted multi-unit residential asset located in the highly…
$1,10M
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Commercial property 830 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 830 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 12
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious 3-storey residential building consists of only six spacious 2-bedroom apartme…
$2,66M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Warehouse 826 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 826 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 826 m²
Industrial investment opportunity in the Ypsonas Industrial Estate — two adjacent warehouse …
$1,62M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office 79 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 79 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is an excellent office in the planning stage in the developing Geroskipou area. Thi…
$408,002
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Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$604,138
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Warehouse 1 615 m² in Trimithousa, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 615 m²
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 615 m²
An industrial unit in Tremithousa. The unit consists of a ground floor, a mezzanine and a fi…
$1,11M
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Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
For sale is a stone house in the village of Germasoya, which currently functions as a tavern…
$256,236
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Commercial property 566 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 566 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 566 m²
Modern and luxury Office building in the heart of Limassol, close to all amenities (Food, Ba…
$3,31M
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Office 698 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 698 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 698 m²
Premium Commercial Property in Paphos – A Rare Investment & Business Opportunity. Position y…
$3,98M
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Commercial property 932 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 932 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 932 m²
This is a corner commercial building in Larnaca Center , Prime Location. It consists of a gr…
$3,54M
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office 99 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 99 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
For sale: Modern off-plan office located on the third floor of an eight-story building with …
$1,49M
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Office 275 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 275 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 275 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,52M
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Investment 815 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 815 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 815 m²
The building consists of ground floor plus two floors and basement. There is a possibility t…
$2,95M
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Office 142 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 142 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 142 m²
Elegant first floor office in Agia Zoni, Limassol Positioned in one of the most prestigious …
$820,423
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Shop 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Discover an exceptional business opportunity in one of Pafos’ most vibrant commercial hubs. …
$1,42M
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Office 161 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 161 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 161 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$3,00M
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Shop in Palodeia, Cyprus
Shop
Palodeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Commercial Shop – Prime Retail Space in Palodia (Blocks A & B) This commercial shop is part …
$371,670
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Floor 4
A landmark five-storey commercial building with a basement, ideally located in the heart of …
$1,10M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,82M
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Commercial property 1 382 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 382 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 382 m²
A new benchmark for contemporary workspaces, this striking commercial development redefines …
$9,58M
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Investment in Polis, Cyprus
Investment
Polis, Cyprus
This is a project proposal with secured building permission for the construction of 43 super…
$1,59M
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Property types in Cyprus

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offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
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