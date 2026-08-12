Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Villa

Villas for sale in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
150
Larnaca
21
Peyia
303
Ayia Napa
63
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 439 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Premium Premium
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 5
Three-Bedroom Villa – Premier Living in Agia Fyla A spacious three-bedroom villa set within …
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Sea Caves Discover contemporary coastal living, an exclusive collection …
$1,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
7+1 BEDROOM DETACHED VILLA | 550 m² | INDEPENDENT 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT | LARGE PLOT A rare a…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
A luxury five-bedroom villa offered off-plan in the sought-after hillside area of Souni, Lim…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
An elegant seven-bedroom villa with a private office, independent guest house and sauna in S…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
This brand-new four-bedroom villa (plus office) is an off-plan development in the sought-aft…
$2,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious Luxury Villa with Panoramic Mountain Views Nestled in the peaceful village of Kalo …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A luxury six-bedroom villa of approximately 400 m² set on an expansive, beautifully landscap…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
A fully renovated 3-bedroom villa in Souni, Limassol, with 3 bathrooms, plus a prefabricated…
$646,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 818 m²
Ground floor : 3 covered parking, electric gate, pool, 2 sitting areas, barbecue area, tradi…
$4,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A modern detached three-bedroom villa currently under construction in Germasogeia, one of Li…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers stylish and comfortable living in the sought-after coasta…
$587,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern detached villa offering a comfortable lifestyle in the prestigious area…
$990,250
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
This new project features a charming two-bedroom two-level home that offers privacy and comf…
$431,317
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$509,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Pool Option in Emba, Paphos This stylish three…
$970,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akrounda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
$594,518
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
For sale: This spacious detached villa in Ayia Napa offers the perfect combination of comfor…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$725,102
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
$3,12M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: A beautiful detached villa is now available in the attractive Aphrodite Hills area…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Project comprises of 20 private detached three and four bedroom villas with a large landscap…
$413,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Living in the Heart of Ayia Napa – 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool & Roof Garden Nestled in…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
Leave a request

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go