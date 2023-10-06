Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Cyprus

Yeroskipou
57
Polis Chrysochous
49
Paralimni
47
Tsada
43
Empa
35
koinoteta empas
35
Kiti
25
Protaras
24
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€725,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€455,000
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,48M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
€2,72M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
€189,700
Villa 5 room villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€1,11M
Villa 4 room villa in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Welcome to these stunning villas located in the heart of the popular area of Pernera, close …
€752,000
Villa 3 room villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€576,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Welcome to these stunning villas located in the heart of the popular area of Pernera, close …
€481,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€474,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 159 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€315,000

