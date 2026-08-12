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Shops for sale in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
19
Larnaca
13
Limassol
76
Nicosia
32
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197 properties total found
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$254,017
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$138,555
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$604,138
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TekceTekce
Shop 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Discover an exceptional business opportunity in one of Pafos’ most vibrant commercial hubs. …
$1,42M
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Shop in Palodeia, Cyprus
Shop
Palodeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Commercial Shop – Prime Retail Space in Palodia (Blocks A & B) This commercial shop is part …
$371,670
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 175 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 175 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
We are expanding our commercial portfolio with an enviable project in the heart of the city.…
$3,31M
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Shop 72 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 72 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Lovely position in Geroskipou to own your shop. External features include gardens, large …
$114,080
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Shop 298 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Shop 298 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 298 m²
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comprises …
$404,309
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Shop 108 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 108 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 108 m²
Two connected retail shops are available for sale in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas,…
$1,01M
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Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Modern Commercial Shop in Zakaki – Limassol Located in the fast-developing Zakaki district, …
$859,487
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 137 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 137 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 137 m²
Three unified retail units in a building in Agios Theodoros quarter, Paphos Municipality. Th…
$362,981
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Shop 190 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 190 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 190 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$3,19M
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Shop 358 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 358 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 358 m²
A spacious 538 sqm shop located in the heart of Anexartisias in the Agia Napa area of Limass…
$3,60M
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Shop 46 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 46 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 46 m²
A spacious 72 sqm shop located in the heart of Anexartisias in the Agia Napa area of Limasso…
$555,419
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Shop 399 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 399 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 399 m²
A State-of-the-Art Business Hub in the Heart of Limassol Introducing a modern, strikingly d…
$4,69M
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Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Ground-Floor Commercial Shop – Prime Visibility & Modern Design General Description Located …
$522,661
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 70 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 70 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
An excellent opportunity to acquire a fully licensed and fully equipped pastry shop in the h…
$47,268
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Shop 72 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 72 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Lovely position in Geroskipou to own your shop. External features include gardens, large …
$114,080
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Shop 490 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 490 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 490 m²
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level in a central location in Panagia Quarter, in Nicosia …
$448,577
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Shop 385 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 385 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 385 m²
A shop on the ground floor and an office on the first floor of a commercial building in Daso…
$992,688
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Shop 251 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 251 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 251 m²
A corner retail unit located in Agioi Omologites, in the heart of Nicosia commercial center.…
$919,153
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Shop 109 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 109 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase a new store under construction in the lively Geros…
$990,863
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Shop 180 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 180 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 180 m²
Two shops of 180sqm in a prime area in Nicosia Center. These shops consist of an open-plan a…
$207,418
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Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
Office building represents a unique blend of downtown working and living. Located at the hub…
$3,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 725 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 725 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 725 m²
Two unified shops on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia…
$861,739
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Shop 192 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 192 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
Available two shops in Agia Zoni area in Limassol with covered area 192  square meters and m…
$967,950
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Shop 52 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 52 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 52 m²
This unique location is situated in the heart of one of the busiest tourist destinations on …
$431,096
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Shop 65 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 65 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 65 m²
Two nice shops located in Neapoli area in Limassol are available now. They have easy acc…
$276,557
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Shop 100 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Lovely restaurant for sale in the Yermasoyia tourist area on the first line on the beach. Th…
$2,48M
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Shop 207 m² in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Shop 207 m²
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
Shop with a mezzanine in Lakatameia, in Nicosia. The property enjoys very good access to the…
$466,284
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Property types in Cyprus

сommercial properties
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hotels
offices
apartment buildings
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