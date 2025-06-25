  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Niero City Apartments

Residential complex Niero City Apartments

Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$273,925
4
ID: 27315
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District
  • Town
    Paralimni

About the complex

Niero City Apartments offers a unique blend of modern urban living and coastal serenity in the heart of Paralimni, just minutes from the stunning beaches of Protaras. This boutique development features 15 elegant 1–3 bedroom apartments with open layouts, expansive balconies, and panoramic Mediterranean views. Designed with earthy tones and natural materials, the interiors create a warm, minimalist aesthetic. With direct access to city amenities and top coastal destinations, Niero is perfect for permanent living, holidays, or a smart investment in Cyprus.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 81.0 – 83.0
Price per m², USD 3,382 – 4,250
Apartment price, USD 273,925 – 352,520

Location on the map

Paralimni, Cyprus

