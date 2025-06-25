Residential complex Niero City Apartments

Niero City Apartments offers a unique blend of modern urban living and coastal serenity in the heart of Paralimni, just minutes from the stunning beaches of Protaras. This boutique development features 15 elegant 1–3 bedroom apartments with open layouts, expansive balconies, and panoramic Mediterranean views. Designed with earthy tones and natural materials, the interiors create a warm, minimalist aesthetic. With direct access to city amenities and top coastal destinations, Niero is perfect for permanent living, holidays, or a smart investment in Cyprus.