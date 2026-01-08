  1. Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Pano Polemidia Community
  Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus

Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
from
$233,350
Area 50–113 m²
4 real estate properties 4
ADIGER is a modern residential project in the heart of Limassol, designed for those who appreciate style, comfort, and quality living. With elegant architecture, thoughtful layouts, high-end finishes, and panoramic windows, it offers a sense of space and light. Perfectly balancing urban ener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 69.0
210,159 – 239,348
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 112.7
309,401 – 361,940
Association
BitProperty
