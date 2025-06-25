Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modern design in this exceptional split-level residence located within the prestigious new Larnaca Marina area. With an energy efficiency rating A, this home offers sustainable living alongside breathtaking 180° views of the marina and port.

The high-ceiling living room is bathed in natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows, highlighting elegant decorative false ceilings and a marble-accented decorative fireplace. The open-plan layout seamlessly connects the Italian-branded kitchen with the living and dining areas, creating an inviting space for both entertaining and relaxation.

Each ensuite bedroom comes with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, ensuring comfort and privacy. Additional features include a guest W/C, covered verandas, private storage rooms, underfloor heating provision, and a Smart Home system with central climate control, combining luxury with modern convenience.

Step outside to enjoy a private pool jacuzzi with hydro-jet function, perfect for unwinding while taking in the stunning marina views. Residents also benefit from a dedicated private parking space and easy access to all residence-level amenities.

🏡 Development Amenities:

Fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts

Parking floor with private electric vehicle charging provision

Reception lobby with concierge services

Prime location near the city center, shopping, dining, entertainment, and Blue Flag beaches

This residence is not just a home—it’s a lifestyle. Offering elegance, sophistication, and a unique coastal experience, it represents an unparalleled investment opportunity or a luxurious year-round residence.