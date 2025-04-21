Residential complex Eden Bay

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence
Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
2
2
Recommend
2
Developer
Livein Properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
ID: CP-651
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia
– Distance to the sea -25 min
– Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 110 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
GARDEN
CAR PARK
Pa…