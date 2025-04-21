  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Eden Bay

Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$409,418
from
$4,989/m²
BTC
4.8699454
ETH
255.2546577
USDT
404 785.2132345
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26255
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • Town
    Germasogeia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

  • breathtaking unobstructed sea views
  • gated residential complex prioritizing safety and comfort
  • dynamic city combining rich historical heritage
  • located opposite the seafront of Kato Paphos- 5 minutes walking distance to pristine beaches
  • conveniently located neighbourhood with easy access to useful infrastructure and amenities within walking distance 
  • private luxury amenities shared among the residents—saunas, gym and fitness rooms, two- swimming pools, centrally designed gardens, and co-working facilities
  • high standards of finishes
  • high-end furniture and fittings
  • penthouses with spacious private rooftop marble-tiled pools with jacuzzi, stone floors, barbecue areas, pergolas for shading
  • sustainable practices- photovoltaic panels and class A building rating for energy efficiency
  • compliance with EU safety standards

Location on the map

Germasogeia, Cyprus

Residential complex Eden Bay
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$409,418
