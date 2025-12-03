  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$768,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 143 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌳 Evergreen 2 — Stylish apartments with panoramic views in Agios Tychonas, Limassol 1–3 bedrooms | Size: 68–130 m² | Spacious terraces | Energy class A | VRF system | Underfloor heating 🏡 Evergreen 2 is a modern development with energy-efficient architecture, located in the prestigious a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
143.0
775,778 – 1,16M
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$466,903
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cypress Grove is an exclusive residential project located in one of Limassol's most desirable areas — Agios Tychonas. Surrounded by tranquility, the development offers a modern architectural design, a common swimming pool, and landscaped gardens. Just 2 minutes' drive from the prestigious Fo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$1,21M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 223–255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quiet neighborhood of the tourist area, approximately half a kilometre from the seafront. The building reaches up to 8 storeys in height. The buildings are set around the landscaped garden, located in the center of the proje…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
223.2 – 232.0
2,68M – 2,98M
Apartment 4 rooms
255.0
2,97M
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
