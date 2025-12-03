  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Limassol District, Cyprus

East Limassol Municiplaity
15
Germasogeia
6
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
3
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
3
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–114 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New complex with 10 apartments
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
447,788
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
686,215
Apartment 3 rooms
114.0
1,02M
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Prodromos, Cyprus
from
$601,641
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Berengaria is a stylish residential development offering fully completed, high-end finishings. Each apartment features wooden floors, natural stone in bathrooms, high ceilings (3.15 m), and security entrance doors. Comfort is ensured with underfloor heating, central VRF air conditioning, and…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$383,420
Area 238–247 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Emporio Ajami III is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, offering stylish apartments with spacious layouts and private verandas. Designed for comfort and convenience, the development blends contemporary architecture with Mediterranean charm. Located in a quiet yet well-connected area, it…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
238.5 – 247.5
378,003 – 475,701
Association
BitProperty
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–107 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
292,865
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
445,113 – 464,885
Developer
Velment
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Limassol, Cyprus
from
$256,975
Area 55 m²
1 real estate property 1
A sophisticated residential development in Kissonerga, Paphos, perched on the edge of a cliff with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. THE EDGE features 12 modern apartments (4 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom units), designed for comfort, elegance, and A-class energy efficiency. With …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
261,694
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$768,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 143 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌳 Evergreen 2 — Stylish apartments with panoramic views in Agios Tychonas, Limassol 1–3 bedrooms | Size: 68–130 m² | Spacious terraces | Energy class A | VRF system | Underfloor heating 🏡 Evergreen 2 is a modern development with energy-efficient architecture, located in the prestigious a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
143.0
775,778 – 1,16M
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Residential complex Fremont Park
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$256,797
Area 96 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Fremont Park is a modern gated community in a prestigious, fast-developing area of Limassol. Located just 2 minutes from a new 18-hole golf course and next to the City of Dreams — Cyprus’ only casino resort. Residents enjoy in-house amenities including a pool, gym, and sauna. The community i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
from
$280,649
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lake View Residence is a modern gated complex located in the central district of Polemidia, Limassol. With elegant architecture, spacious layouts, and private balconies, it offers a peaceful urban lifestyle just 10 minutes from the sea. Residents enjoy premium amenities and excellent connect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$402,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$466,903
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cypress Grove is an exclusive residential project located in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas — Agios Tychonas. Surrounded by tranquility, the development offers a modern architectural design, a common swimming pool, and landscaped gardens. Just 2 minutes’ drive from the prestigious Fo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Residential complex Capri House
Parekklisia, Cyprus
from
$4,20M
Area 76–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Capri House is an exclusive beachfront residence offering panoramic sea views and a prestigious lifestyle just steps from Limassol’s finest 5-star resorts. Set in a sought-after neighborhood, this boutique development features elegant design, top-tier amenities—including a communal pool, gym…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Flow
Residential complex Flow
Residential complex Flow
Residential complex Flow
Residential complex Flow
Residential complex Flow
Foinikaria, Cyprus
from
$385,195
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Flow is a premium live & work development combining elite apartments and modern offices in a single stylish building near Limassol city center. Located just 600 m from sandy beaches and surrounded by shops, restaurants, schools, and cultural spots. The apartment features luxury finishes: par…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
from
$233,350
Area 50–113 m²
4 real estate properties 4
ADIGER is a modern residential project in the heart of Limassol, designed for those who appreciate style, comfort, and quality living. With elegant architecture, thoughtful layouts, high-end finishes, and panoramic windows, it offers a sense of space and light. Perfectly balancing urban ener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 69.0
209,355 – 238,433
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 112.7
308,218 – 360,557
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Ace
Residential complex Ace
Residential complex Ace
Residential complex Ace
Residential complex Ace
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$327,424
Area 78–153 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Discover a modern gated complex in one of Limassol’s most promising areas, just minutes from the beach, the new 18-hole golf course, and the iconic “City of Dreams” casino resort. Enjoy premium in-house facilities such as a pool, gym, and sauna, while being close to the marina, historic land…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.2
325,664
Apartment 2 rooms
124.8
511,758
Apartment 3 rooms
153.2
616,435
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$369,945
Area 107–236 m²
2 real estate properties 2
City Palm Residence is a modern residential complex in the heart of the city, combining elegant architecture, premium construction quality, and thoughtful design. Spacious apartments with panoramic windows, stylish finishes, and balconies surrounded by palm trees. The perfect choice for thos…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
106.9
273,325
Apartment 3 rooms
236.2
756,006
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Show all Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$1,21M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 223–255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quiet neighborhood of the tourist area, approximately half a kilometre from the seafront. The building reaches up to 8 storeys in height. The buildings are set around the landscaped garden, located in the center of the proje…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
223.2 – 232.0
2,68M – 2,98M
Apartment 4 rooms
255.0
2,97M
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$1,23M
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eden Roc is a landmark residential project in one of Limassol’s most sought-after areas. Offering 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments with breathtaking design and high-end interiors by world-renowned designers. The building features indoor and outdoor pools, spa, gym, kids’ playroom, clubhouse, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Show all Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$339,701
Area 77–286 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Imperio Skyline is an exclusive gated community nestled in the hills of Agios Athanasios, Limassol. This sustainable development offers 3-bedroom villas and modern apartments, combining elegant design with comfort and eco-friendly features. Just 3 km from the city centre and beaches, residen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
336,132
Apartment 2 rooms
193.0
575,727
Villa
286.0
944,425
Association
BitProperty
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$780,802
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 121 m²
1 real estate property 1
VOS is within walking distance from the supermarkets, shops and boutiques of Kolonakiou Street. Walk a bit further and you will reach the seafront promenade and the sandy beach for a stroll along the water, while the city centre is just 1km away. By car it’s just a few minutes to the popular…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
808,344
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Show all Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
100.0 – 101.0
860,683 – 907,207
Apartment 2 rooms
143.0 – 175.0
1,51M – 1,74M
Apartment 3 rooms
238.0 – 348.0
2,33M – 3,95M
Apartment 4 rooms
423.0
4,42M
Apartment 5 rooms
475.0
5,23M
Developer
Livein Properties
