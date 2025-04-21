Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA

KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. Each villa is set on a generous plot with the option for a private swimming pool and roof garden, and boasts unobstructed sea views. With A-class energy efficiency, tailor-made kitchens, premium finishes, and provisions for central heating and A/C, this is an ideal setting for peaceful permanent living in a high-quality environment.