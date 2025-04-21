  1. Realting.com
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA

Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
7
ID: 26386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Konia

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. Each villa is set on a generous plot with the option for a private swimming pool and roof garden, and boasts unobstructed sea views. With A-class energy efficiency, tailor-made kitchens, premium finishes, and provisions for central heating and A/C, this is an ideal setting for peaceful permanent living in a high-quality environment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 450.0 – 570.0
Price per m², USD 1,233 – 1,511
Apartment price, USD 679,766 – 702,809

Location on the map

Konia, Cyprus

