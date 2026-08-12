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Townhouses for sale in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
15
Peyia
4
Limassol
5
Chloraka
3
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74 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Contemporary townhouse Designed for Luxury Coastal Living in Paphos Discover an exclusive c…
$611,931
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We are offering a beautiful, three-story townhouse in the desirable neighborhood. This spaci…
$887,288
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3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern townhouse under construction in the prestigious area of Agios Tikhonas. The…
$804,348
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
For sale is a charming townhouse located in the sought-after area of Universal, perfect for …
$432,919
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3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$576,161
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3 bedroom townthouse in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Set in the rapidly developing neighbourhood of Livadia in Larnaca, this elegant three bedroo…
$343,287
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Just steps from the coastline and moments away from the lively Tombs of the Kings area, this…
$347,016
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse with an additional guest toilet, located in a desir…
$395,835
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,61M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$414,836
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
For sale is a bright and spacious townhouse located on the ground floor in the charming area…
$330,945
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Just steps from the coastline and moments away from the lively Tombs of the Kings area, this…
$347,016
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 308 m²
Luxury residential complex in the center of Limassol, in a prestigious and quiet area of the…
$2,90M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,61M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a well-preserved townhouse in the secondary market in a quiet area of Anapita. This…
$314,745
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
For sale is a charming townhouse situated in the highly sought-after Mouttagiaka Tourist Are…
$437,882
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$518,545
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3 bedroom townthouse in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a modern townhouse, which is currently under construction in one of the most sou…
$373,031
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3 bedroom townthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This spacious and modern 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse in Ekali, Limassol, is the ideal ch…
$771,327
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, lo…
$3,01M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a contemporary 2-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart…
$2,61M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Townhouse under construction, offering modern housing with a total internal area o…
$2,52M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Located just 400 meters from the sandy beaches and 5-star hotels of Limassol, this charming …
$758,710
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
For sale: modern townhouse, which is now under construction, in a cozy area of Kiti. The int…
$308,916
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a prestigious area with new infrastructure including modern roads and beautiful B…
$383,361
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3 bedroom townthouse in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This cozy townhouse in Anarita offers a comfortable living area of 132 m2, ideal f…
$297,075
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$414,836
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3 bedroom townthouse in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse in a desirable complex in power Chloraka. Fully fur…
$391,789
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development, …
$2,56M
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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