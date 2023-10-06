Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Cyprus

51 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with marble internal staircases, with landscaped gardens in Anarita, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with marble internal staircases, with landscaped gardens
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Specifications: Two bedrooms, a WC, and a bathroom are thoughtfully arranged for fu…
€199,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with private parking, with property features coming soon, with contemporary design in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with private parking, with property features coming soon, with contemporary design
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Property Specifications: Townhouse 5A is a delightful 2-bedroom residence set in a prime loc…
€580,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with property features coming soon in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with property features coming soon
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€355,000
3 room townhouse with property features coming soon in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with property features coming soon
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€500,000
Townhouse in Limassol District, Cyprus
Townhouse
Limassol District, Cyprus
Great located in the most diverse and cosmopolitan city of Cyprus, this complex — is the lar…
€680,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€352,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€430,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with bathroom in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Specifications: Covering an area of 124 square meters, thoughtfully designed for op…
€643,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
An excellent offer for those who want to live in a quiet area near the big city. The new mod…
€522,000
3 room townhouse in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
€570,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€620,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€740,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
€125,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€195,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€635,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The elite complex, consisting of seven deluxe class townhouses, is located in a charming loc…
€715,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 233 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€369,500
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Protaras. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€227,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€310,516
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Investment Property, with guaranteed income, with townhouse in Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Investment Property, with guaranteed income, with townhouse
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Elysia Park Offering We are offering a deal which is not only an excellent investment, bu…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Investment Property, with guaranteed income, with Cyprus Citizenship in Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Investment Property, with guaranteed income, with Cyprus Citizenship
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Elysia Park Offering We are offering a deal which is not only an excellent investment, bu…
€323,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€270,000

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
