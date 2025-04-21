Residential complex FAIRVIEW

Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos
Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layouts, premium finishes, Class A energy performance, underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, solar panels, and EV charging provisions. Private plots include landscaped gardens, swimming pools, and BBQ areas. With quick access to the Paphos–Limassol highway, nearby schools, shops, and the Elea Golf Estate, Fairview is an ideal choice for families and smart investors.