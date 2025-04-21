  1. Realting.com
Residential complex FAIRVIEW

Konia, Cyprus
$516,648
2
ID: 26447
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Konia

About the complex

Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos
Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layouts, premium finishes, Class A energy performance, underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, solar panels, and EV charging provisions. Private plots include landscaped gardens, swimming pools, and BBQ areas. With quick access to the Paphos–Limassol highway, nearby schools, shops, and the Elea Golf Estate, Fairview is an ideal choice for families and smart investors.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 516,648 – 533,869

Location on the map

Konia, Cyprus

