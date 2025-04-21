Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS

AQUILA VILLAS is an exclusive development of just 9 two-storey villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms, located in the highly sought-after village of Tala, Paphos. Each villa is set on a generous plot and offers unobstructed panoramic views of the sea and Peyia Bay. Designed with modern architectural lines and natural materials, the homes blend perfectly with the surrounding landscape. Features include private overflow swimming pools, underfloor heating, 5kW solar systems, BBQ areas, alarm systems, and provisions for electric vehicle chargers. Just minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, golf course, and village amenities — AQUILA is ideal for luxury living or investment.