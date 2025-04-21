  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS

Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS

Tala, Cyprus
from
$892,913
BTC
10.6210187
ETH
556.6929988
USDT
882 808.9416627
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26384
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Talas
  • Village
    Tala

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

AQUILA VILLAS is an exclusive development of just 9 two-storey villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms, located in the highly sought-after village of Tala, Paphos. Each villa is set on a generous plot and offers unobstructed panoramic views of the sea and Peyia Bay. Designed with modern architectural lines and natural materials, the homes blend perfectly with the surrounding landscape. Features include private overflow swimming pools, underfloor heating, 5kW solar systems, BBQ areas, alarm systems, and provisions for electric vehicle chargers. Just minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, golf course, and village amenities — AQUILA is ideal for luxury living or investment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 685.0
Price per m², USD 1,304
Apartment price, USD 892,913

Location on the map

Tala, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
$85,091
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$416,992
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$181,562
You are viewing
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Tala, Cyprus
from
$892,913
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–114 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New complex with 10 apartments
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
$85,091
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min –  Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 75 m2 - 85 m2 3+1 - 110 m2 - 115 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025   FACILITIES: …
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
A spacious 3 bedroom 131 m2 apartment on the 5th floor. The project is located in the prestigious Mackenzie Mackenzie district with its famous restaurants, bars and taverns only 70m from the sea. The apartment has modern design, high quality finishing materials and convenient layout. The ent…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications