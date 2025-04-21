Residential complex LIBRA

LIBRA is a gated residential community of 11 two-storey villas with 2 and 3-bedroom options, each featuring a private swimming pool and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the highly desirable area of Chloraka, just 1 km from the beach and 4 km from Paphos city center, the development blends contemporary architecture with natural surroundings to offer privacy, comfort, and energy efficiency (Class A). Each villa includes electrical appliances, A/C units, alarm system, 5kW solar panels, intercom, and provisions for EV charging and central heating. An ideal choice for both permanent living and investment.