Residential complex LIBRA

Chloraka, Cyprus
$506,944
ID: 26391
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

Location
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Chloraka
  • Town
    Chloraka

About the complex

LIBRA is a gated residential community of 11 two-storey villas with 2 and 3-bedroom options, each featuring a private swimming pool and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the highly desirable area of Chloraka, just 1 km from the beach and 4 km from Paphos city center, the development blends contemporary architecture with natural surroundings to offer privacy, comfort, and energy efficiency (Class A). Each villa includes electrical appliances, A/C units, alarm system, 5kW solar panels, intercom, and provisions for EV charging and central heating. An ideal choice for both permanent living and investment.

Location on the map

Chloraka, Cyprus

