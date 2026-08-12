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Penthouses for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
58
Larnaca
132
Limassol
192
Germasogeia
118
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933 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 3
Whole-floor 3-bedroom penthouse (Flat 301) on the 3rd floor of The Blue View in Panorea, Ger…
$725,712
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$421,900
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Luxury 3+1 Penthouse in Ypsonas with panoramic views. A modern penthouse in one of Limassol…
$599,000
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$461,907
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern 1- and 2-Bedroom Apartments in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Discover a new residential…
$495,327
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$482,517
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$457,058
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$322,140
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 33/38
Limassol Seafront, CyprusThe Ultimate Trophy Residence Over the Mediterranean Exclusive, en…
Price on request
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$208,525
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$305,975
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
This penthouse is located near the center of Limassol in the Papas area, a calm and prestigi…
$2,19M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 3
Brand-new 3+1 bedroom penthouse apartment situated in a gated complex with rooftop garden, s…
$867,749
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Floor 4
We are pleased to offer an exclusive 4-bedroom penthouse (Unit 401) in Coastal Park Residenc…
$1,53M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
This modern residential development in Oroklini offers a selection of 1 and 2-bedroom apartm…
$212,716
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International Property Alerts
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
This minimalist new development in Ypsonas consists of just six 2-bedroom apartments, each o…
$425,431
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Floor 6/6
This 3 Bedroom apartment located in the center of Limassol, in a very quiet area, in close p…
$1,39M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Floor 2
Brand-new 2-bedroom penthouse, unit 208 on the 2nd floor of a contemporary residential build…
$354,248
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
The brand new residential complex, currently under construction, consists of luxury apartmen…
$557,666
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 3/3
3 Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Modern Home with Elevated Outdoor Living Intro This spacious …
$534,698
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/3
4 Bedroom Penthouse– Spacious Living with a Coastal Panorama The 4 bedroom penthouse offers …
$818,447
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: A spacious modern penthouse is under construction in the sought-after area of Ayio…
$1,01M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the highly desirable area of Potamos Germasogeia, this boutique residential devel…
$1,43M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
This modern residential development in Oroklini offers a selection of 1 and 2-bedroom apartm…
$295,438
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International Property Alerts
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover a contemporary apartment within an exclusive residential development in the sought-…
$1,34M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
This is the unique project of the apartment building for sale located in Larnaca. This styli…
$380,799
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 399 m²
Floor 6/6
A rare opportunity to own a sea-view penthouse at The Essex Luxury Residence, a striking new…
$2,30M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
*Crypto Payments Accepted . Princess View is an exclusive residential development offering b…
$497,936
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Floor 8/17
Limassols world-class seafront development, in ultra-desirable coastal Limassol in Cyprus, w…
$4,52M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse for sale under construction, located in the prestigious area of Ayia Zoni. This sp…
$1,45M
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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