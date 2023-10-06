UAE
Cyprus
Residential
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Cyprus
Larnaca
6
Limassol
5
Germasogeia
3
Pafos
3
Penthouse
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cyprus, Cyprus
1
49 m²
1/2
€123,500
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
80 m²
5
New low-rise residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with terraces. T…
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
4
118 m²
4
Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apa…
€870,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
5
193 m²
4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
€1,55M
Recommend
Penthouse 7 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
7
401 m²
6
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a luxury du…
€1,50M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
178 m²
3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
144 m²
3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
4
200 m²
4
Luxury penthouses with roof-top gardens near the beach, Kato, Paphos, Cyprus We offer penth…
€670,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
6
108 m²
6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
€700,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
118 m²
5
Modern residence with a swimming pool and gardens in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus The gate…
€1,10M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
136 m²
6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
€725,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with property features coming soon
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
2
127 m²
Property Specifications: Elegantly designed 3-bedroom penthouse with a total covered area of…
€1,10M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
3
173 m²
The luxurious residential complex offers ready-made luxury residences of 11 apartments with …
€451,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with Pool, with trenajer
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
259 m²
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in a prestigious complex located in the Papas district of Lima…
€1,20M
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom with parking, with storage room, with Pool
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1
52 m²
The complex is located in a privileged area of Colombia, in the heart of Limassol, and boast…
€225,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrassa
Limassol, Cyprus
2
83 m²
A prestigious luxury complex located in the heart of Limassol, just 400 meters from the sea …
€435,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1
52 m²
This is a residential building in the quiet area of Colombia in Limassol, close to the main …
€400,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limassol, Cyprus
3
4
299 m²
13/13
Exceptional 3 Bedroom Penthouse with Breathtaking View This luxury penthouse is located i…
€2,60M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
3
3
151 m²
4/4
The Penthouse is located in one of the greatest areas in Limassol - Neapolis district. The d…
€790,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
2
1
102 m²
2/2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€189,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
5
3
334 m²
13/13
Feel the luxury of living by the sea with our new complex in the picturesque and environment…
€1,47M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
3
2
135 m²
2
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
€176,357
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cyprus, Cyprus
4
1
182 m²
12/12
Feel the luxury of living by the sea with our new complex in the picturesque and environment…
€1,53M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
1
145 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€411,352
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
180 m²
2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€328,886
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3
2
102 m²
2/2
€120,100
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
2
49 m²
1
€139,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
3
334 m²
13
€1,47M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalograia, Northern Cyprus
2
128 m²
2
♦️ £ 59,000 (35% down) ♦️24 months payment plan 0% interest 📌 Esentepe / North Cypru…
€192,715
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3
3
145 m²
7/8
RECAİOĞLU APT 16, which is the newest apartment project of Recaioğlu Group family, has the m…
€212,101
Recommend
Properties features in Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
