Residential complex Fremont Park

Fremont Park is a modern gated community in a prestigious, fast-developing area of Limassol. Located just 2 minutes from a new 18-hole golf course and next to the City of Dreams — Cyprus’ only casino resort. Residents enjoy in-house amenities including a pool, gym, and sauna. The community is across the road from Limassol’s largest shopping and entertainment mall, and only 5 minutes’ drive from Lady’s Mile beach, the old town, cultural venues, and the city’s largest marina. A unique lifestyle opportunity in a high-potential location.