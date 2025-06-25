  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential complex Fremont Park

Residential complex Fremont Park

Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$256,797
BTC
3.0545450
ETH
160.1017645
USDT
253 890.8690042
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26972
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District

About the complex

Fremont Park is a modern gated community in a prestigious, fast-developing area of Limassol. Located just 2 minutes from a new 18-hole golf course and next to the City of Dreams — Cyprus’ only casino resort. Residents enjoy in-house amenities including a pool, gym, and sauna. The community is across the road from Limassol’s largest shopping and entertainment mall, and only 5 minutes’ drive from Lady’s Mile beach, the old town, cultural venues, and the city’s largest marina. A unique lifestyle opportunity in a high-potential location.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 95.8
Price per m², USD 3,302
Apartment price, USD 316,327
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 723,700

Location on the map

Limassol District, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex T House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,68M
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$270,368
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
from
$233,350
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$181,562
Residential complex Eden Bay
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
You are viewing
Residential complex Fremont Park
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$256,797
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$416,992
Area 97 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nadia Park offers an exclusive collection of six stylish two-bedroom apartments in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos. Designed for contemporary living, each residence features an openplan layout, premium finishes, and private balconies that invite natural light and serene views. …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$383,420
Area 238–247 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Emporio Ajami III is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, offering stylish apartments with spacious layouts and private verandas. Designed for comfort and convenience, the development blends contemporary architecture with Mediterranean charm. Located in a quiet yet well-connected area, it…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications