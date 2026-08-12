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New apartments for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
42
Peyia
9
East Paphos Municipality
27
Yeroskipou
22
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Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Show all Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$273,848
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 73–94 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
73.0
271,206
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
369,302
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Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$355,000
Area 89 m²
1 real estate property 1
Our latest residential project in the village of Emba combines modern comfort with the tranquility of countryside living. The development features 17 spacious villas and 19 stylish apartments, designed with premium materials and thoughtful layouts. Ideally located in the heart of Emba, it of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.8
355,000
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Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$232,737
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Type: Modern residential complex of three buildings with a central swimming pool Location: Universal area, Paphos — one of the most desirable and peaceful neighborhoods, only 1.7 km from the sea and 1.2 km from the city center Nearby infrastructure: City center – 1.2 km …
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Show all Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$225,000
Area 57–139 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Akakia Residences is a development of apartments that combines modern design with a prime location, located in the heart of Paphos city and close to the sea. The modern philosophy of the building is reflected in the fair-faced concrete exterior walls and the use of top-quality marble and par…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
225,000
Apartment 2 rooms
139.0
427,000
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Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$461,388
Area 93 m²
2 real estate properties 2
TRESS is an exclusive three-level residential development, with just one luxurious two-bedroom apartment per floor — ensuring maximum privacy and tranquility. Ideally located in the center of Paphos, the residences are within walking distance of Kings Avenue Mall, just a 2-minute drive to th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
461,628 – 519,331
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Apartment building Elements
Apartment building Elements
Apartment building Elements
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,349
VAT
The year of construction 2026
TOP DEVELOPER (since 1961) - 96 apartments in 4 buildings, 8 floors. Within 32,000m² Park of Colours (sports grounds, playground, botanical gardens, cafeteria). Views of Pafos and sea. Short stroll to old town, shops, cafes, restaurants. Perfect for investment/rental
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Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Show all Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$195,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
1-Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Yeroskipou, Paphos   Starting from €165,000 Plus VAT Delivery October 2026   Modern 1-bedroom apartment under construction with AC, electric shutters, communal pool, covered parking, and gated security. Close to the beach, services, and city cen…
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Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Show all Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$290,829
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
📍 Kissonerga District (Kissonerga)Kissonerga is a cozy coastal village 8 km north of the center of Paphos (Cyprus). It is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and combines a calm atmosphere with convenient accessibility to urban infrastructure. The area is known fo…
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Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
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Residential complex Celestia
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$255,000
Area 66–104 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Celestia, a peaceful retreat on the edge of Kato Paphos, where the Mediterranean breeze meets the charm of coastal living. This boutique development offers 16 thoughtfully designed apartments, combining contemporary architecture with elegant interiors to create a timeless sense of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.5
254,997
Apartment 2 rooms
104.2
375,000
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Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
Area 61–86 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing our new project in the vibrant heart of Paphos, offering unmatched convenience and easy access to all essential amenities. The development features 12 thoughtfully designed apartments: 4 spacious two-bedroom units and 8 stylish one-bedroom units. Two-bedroom apartments are perfec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
265,000
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0
410,000
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Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
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Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$258,000
Area 60 m²
1 real estate property 1
Avalon Gardens 2 is a complex located in the charming village of Emba, offering a perfect combination of comfort, luxury, and stunning natural surroundings. This stunning property comprises a total of 12 studios, 21 apartments, and 15 villas, providing a wide range of accommodation options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.1
258,000
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Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$1,20M
Area 182 m²
1 real estate property 1
Exclusive Hilltop Villa in Chloraka represents the perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and innovative smart technologies. Set on a generous 532 m² plot, this four-bedroom residence with a covered area of 181.95 m² offers an open, light-filled layout designed for contemporary living. The …
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Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Show all Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Apartment building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$392,760
VAT
Finishing options Finished
TOP DEVELOPER - 22 units total (studio, 1-bed, 2-bed). 2 blocks. Reception, fitness centre, kids playground, landscaped gardens, 80m² pool. 10-min walk to sea, Pafos harbour. Most popular area for short-term rentals. Includes: A/C, intercom, security, storage
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Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
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Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,35M
Area 255 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Almond Tree villa is an exquisite example of luxury and convenience in the heart of Paphos. Using top-quality materials such as stone, fair-face concrete, and wood in its construction ensures durability and aesthetic appeal.  The villa is split into 3 levels, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms…
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Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$523,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 64–100 m²
5 real estate properties 5
TM Boutique — 5 exclusive one-bedroom apartments, just 280 m from the beach in the Tombs of the Kings area, Paphos. Area from 64 to 100 m². Price from €450,000. TM Boutique is a premium boutique development located in one of the most sought-after areas of Paphos. Just 5 modern one-bedroom…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.2 – 100.5
519,331 – 623,197
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Show all Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$179,966
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Bosco Verde is an exclusive boutique residential complex located next to a serene pine grove, just a few steps from the charming center of Yeroskipou, Paphos. In this unique location, exquisite architecture is combined with a calm atmosphere, offering a lifestyle defined by elegance, comfort…
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Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
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Residential complex The Pearl
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$640,000
Area 355–359 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to The Pearl, where exceptional craftsmanship meets innovative design in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus. Our commitment to quality and attention to detail are evident in every aspect of our stunning residential complexes. Each home is thoughtfully constructed to the highest standards, e…
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Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Residential complex Eden Golf
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$192,000
Area 53–183 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Eden Golf is a landmark residential development in Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos. The project features six modern buildings with 300 stylish apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. Thoughtfully designed with clean lines, spacious layouts, and private balconies, reside…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
274,000
Apartment 2 rooms
125.5
397,000
Apartment 3 rooms
182.8
480,000
Studio apartment
53.0
192,000
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Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until March 2026!
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$332,544
Area 72–411 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Eden bay is a premium residential project in Kato Paphos, blending curvy, Mediterranean-inspired architecture with exceptional comfort and refined living. The development features five buildings with 88 residences, ranging from studios to spacious apartments and exclusive penthouses with pri…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
82.1
415,465
Apartment 2 rooms
153.7
715,523
Apartment 3 rooms
199.2
877,093
Apartment 4 rooms
411.5
1,73M
Studio apartment
72.0
334,680
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Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
Area 69–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Germasogeia View 2 is a modern residential development in the sought-after Germasogeia area of Limassol. This three-storey building consists of just 8 stylish apartments: 5 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom units, each with a covered veranda. The highlight of the third-floor penthouse is its spa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
265,000
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
375,000
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Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Show all Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$417,737
Area 110–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lazzero Park is a premium residential development located in the lively tourist zone of Kato Paphos (Universal), just a short walk from the seafront, harbour, and King’s Avenue Mall. The project features 5 buildings with 56 upscale apartments and an array of resort-style amenities, including…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0 – 120.0
409,696 – 507,791
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Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
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Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
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Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
Area 450–570 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
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Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Show all Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$454,999
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 61–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Ikaria Park is a newly launched development offering a fresh, unique design in Paphos. With its modern architecture, this project features a selection of stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses. Residents can enjoy top-notch amenities, including a café on the gro…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
478,939
Apartment 2 rooms
105.0
628,968
Apartment 3 rooms
175.0
1,49M
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Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
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Residential complex Eva Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$676,617
Area 266 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to EVO Homes — a collection of 12 luxury villas in the prestigious Konia area of Paphos. Each 3-bedroom villa is a blend of timeless design and sustainable innovation, featuring underfloor heating, VRV cooling, photovoltaic systems, and premium finishes. With spacious interiors, priv…
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Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
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Residential complex Vista Gardens
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$231,161
Area 71–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vista Gardens is a premium development offering 14 luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses across two elegant blocks. Designed with modern aesthetics and smart home technology, each residence features spacious interiors filled with natural light and stunning sea views. Residents…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.3
230,814
Apartment 2 rooms
98.5
328,910
Apartment 3 rooms
174.6
484,709
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Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Tremithousa, Cyprus
from
$513,294
Area 201 m²
1 real estate property 1
MESOYI RESIDENCES 8 is a large-scale residential development set across more than 35,000 m² of serene rural landscape, just minutes from Paphos city center and key amenities. The project features over 80 modern villas with 3 to 6 bedrooms, plot sizes ranging from 270 to 360 m², and internal …
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Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,039
Area 98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pine Park is a boutique development of 12 contemporary 2-bedroom luxury apartments, located in the desirable Tombs of the Kings area of Kato Paphos — just minutes from the sea, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Each apartment features spacious interiors, large covered balconies, and mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
444,317 – 502,020
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Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
Residential complex City View Villas
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Residential complex City View Villas
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$221,400
Area 59–254 m²
2 real estate properties 2
City Views is a boutique collection of 12 luxurious 3-bedroom villas with private pools, nestled in the peaceful hills of Konia, Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and premium finishes, each villa enjoys panoramic sea views and exceptional privacy. Located minutes from the city center…
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Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$986,217
Area 410–455 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ORION VILLAS is an exclusive residential development comprising 10 villas (4 bungalows and 6 two-storey homes), located in the prestigious village of Tala, just 4 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, and the golf course. Each villa features 3 to 4 bedrooms and is set on a generous plo…
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Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
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Residential complex SEAVIEW
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,04M
Area 268–324 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MITO Seaview — Modern Residential Complex with Stunning Sea Views, Paphos MITO Seaview is a stylish development of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and villas, set on an elevated location offering unobstructed sea views. Designed with minimalist architecture and functional layouts, the …
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Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
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Residential complex Baia
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$746,999
Area 202–334 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Baia is an exclusive beachfront development located along the shores of Geroskipou Beach in Paphos, offering 17 contemporary villas with direct access to the sea. Each residence features modern Mediterranean architecture, a private swimming pool, landscaped gardens, spacious terraces, and hi…
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Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
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Residential complex AQUARIUS
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$456,844
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
Inspired by contemporary architecture and premium-quality finishes, AQUARIUS offers a refined blend of elegance and comfort. Spacious interiors, advanced thermal and sound insulation, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sleek design elements create a serene and sophisticated living environment. Ev…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
461,628
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Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$595,288
Area 200–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a …
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Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
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Residential complex Olivia III
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$666,553
Area 412 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finis…
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Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$564,000
Area 199–369 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Almond Villas is an exclusive collection of 9 luxury villas nestled among almond and olive trees in the scenic hills of Episkopi, Paphos. Designed with spacious, light-filled interiors, each villa features VRV climate control, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to bre…
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Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
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Residential complex Coral Bay
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$781,476
Area 278 m²
1 real estate property 1
Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
278.2
784,767
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Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$718,269
Area 185 m²
1 real estate property 1
Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
185.0
721,293
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Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
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Residential complex Eden Bay
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 81–282 m²
5 real estate properties 5
breathtaking unobstructed sea views gated residential complex prioritizing safety and comfort dynamic city combining rich historical heritage located opposite the seafront of Kato Paphos- 5 minutes walking distance to pristine beaches conveniently located neighbourhood with easy acce…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.3 – 111.6
415,465 – 553,953
Apartment 3 rooms
160.3 – 282.0
877,093 – 1,08M
Apartment
110.6
484,709
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Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$605,496
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Universal Park III, where luxury and sophistication meet in perfect harmony in the peaceful Universal neighborhood of Paphos. This exceptional development offers a selection of meticulously crafted apartments and penthouses, each designed to meet the highest standards of contempor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
611,657
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Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$488,423
Area 96–150 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Downtown Residences — Modern Living in the Heart of Kato Paphos Located in the very center of Kato Paphos, Downtown Residences offers stylish 2- and 3-bedroom apartments just a 5-minute walk from the beach, harbor, and tourist area, and only 10 minutes from Kings Avenue Mall. The residences…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0
490,480
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
571,264
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Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
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Residential complex Olivia IV
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$471,184
Area 372 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia IV — Modern Residential Complex in Paphos, Close to the Sea and All Amenities Olivia IV is a contemporary residential complex located just 900 meters from the sea, in a prime area of Paphos. Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, schools, and all essential infrastructure, the project co…
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Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
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Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$218,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 53–156 m²
16 real estate properties 16
🏡 Cypress Park is an exclusive complex with 104 apartments ranging from 50 m² to 122 m², featuring 1–3 bedrooms, located in the picturesque coastal area of Geroskipou, Paphos. Combining contemporary design, energy-efficient solutions (Class A), and premium amenities, the project offers unpar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0 – 63.0
219,273 – 259,666
Apartment 2 rooms
94.5 – 99.5
380,843 – 415,465
Apartment 3 rooms
153.0 – 155.5
507,791 – 530,872
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
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Residential complex Horizon
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$277,393
Area 75–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Horizon is a designer residential complex offering just 10 exclusive apartments — 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units — spread across three floors. With modern open-plan layouts, Smart home features, and high-end finishes, each apartment blends natural light with elegant design. Residents enjoy lifeti…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
276,977
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
357,762
Apartment 3 rooms
175.0
473,168
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Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
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Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$2,59M
Area 3 000 m²
1 real estate property 1
Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemp…
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Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$456,370
Area 120–160 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Infinity is an innovative development located in the very center of Paphos, close to the Town Hall, municipal park, schools, and all essential city amenities. Inspired by the form of a Chinese dragon, the architecture stands out with its futuristic design. The complex features a rooftop pool…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0 – 159.7
457,011 – 620,888
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Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
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Residential complex Harmony
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,531
Area 118–206 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Harmony is a modern boutique development offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with a striking design and open-plan layouts that maximize space and natural light. Located just 700m from the beach and within walking distance to Tombs of the Kings, AUB University, and all key amenities, it c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
117.6
403,924
Apartment 3 rooms
206.3
646,278
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Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
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Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$774,971
Area 300 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elysian Homes II — Modern Villas in the Yeroskipou Area, Paphos Elysian Homes II is a new residential project featuring contemporary villas with 3, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, located in the prestigious Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda area near the Elea Golf Estate. Just 5 minutes from sandy beaches an…
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Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,784
Area 107–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Located just minutes from the beach and Old Town, this stylish two-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of coastal charm and urban convenience. Part of a boutique building with only six residences, it features open-plan living, sea-view balconies, high-end finishes, built-in A/C, priva…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
107.0
323,139
Apartment 2 rooms
108.0
432,776 – 467,398
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Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
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Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$216,485
Area 53–154 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Cypress Park Retirement Village is Cyprus’ first 5-star independent senior living community, offering exceptional comfort, safety, and care in a gated environment. With 24/7 CCTV, patrolling security, and panic buttons in every room, residents enjoy complete peace of mind. The entire complex…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.5
415,465
Apartment 3 rooms
154.0
530,872
Studio apartment
53.0
219,273
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Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$442,453
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apollo Court — Contemporary 3-Bedroom Residences in Geroskipou, Paphos Apollo Court is a stylish development of just four modern semi-detached homes, each with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious Koloni area of Geroskipou, near the Elea Golf course. These spacious residences feature …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
444,317
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Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
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Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$268,396
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
UNIVERSAL ARIAD — Modern Studio in the Heart of Paphos Located in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos, UNIVERSAL ARIAD offers a stylish studio apartment ideal for living, holidays, or investment. This contemporary development features an overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
271,206
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Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
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Residential complex INFINITY
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
Area 293–800 m²
3 real estate properties 3
INFINITY is an exclusive development of 20 luxury detached villas in the serene town of Peyia, offering 3–5 bedroom homes with private pools, underfloor heating, and advanced VRF systems. Designed for elegance and sustainability, each villa boasts panoramic Mediterranean views, energy effici…
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Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$526,980
2 real estate properties 2
Green Heaven — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Yeroskipou Area, Paphos Green Heaven is an exclusive residential project of just four modern detached villas with 3 bedrooms, located in the Ayia Marinouda area of Yeroskipou, near the renowned Elea Golf Estate. These homes offer spaciou…
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Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
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Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Mesogi, Cyprus
from
$513,950
Area 320–345 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ABSOLUTE is a collection of 14 spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located in the peaceful residential area of Mesogi, just 500 meters from the International School of Paphos. Each villa features a large rooftop terrace with a built-in bar, offering stunning panoramic views and the…
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Residential complex Cap St Georges
Residential complex Cap St Georges
Residential complex Cap St Georges
Residential complex Cap St Georges
Residential complex Cap St Georges
Residential complex Cap St Georges
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,74M
Area 620–800 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cap St Georges is a prestigious seafront resort on the southwest coast of Cyprus, near Paphos. Offering luxury villas and residences with panoramic sea views, it combines elegant architecture, high-end finishes, and 5-star amenities — including a private beach, spa, restaurants, and marina. …
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Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
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Residential complex Oasis Garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$405,598
Area 138 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Oasis Garden — Eco-Lifestyle in Chloraka, Paphos Oasis Garden is a green sanctuary in the heart of Chloraka, Paphos, designed for those who seek harmony between city life and nature. The complex features modern eco-conscious architecture, lush landscaping, misting systems, and natural stone…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
138.0
406,232
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Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
Area 98 m²
1 real estate property 1
TWINS is a stylish residential project consisting of two apartment buildings with a total of 25 units, located within walking distance of Paphos Old Town and just a 3-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Kato Paphos. These energy-efficient apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, VRV c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
438,546
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Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
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Residential complex City 9
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$557,984
Area 132 m²
1 real estate property 1
City 9 is a contemporary residential complex in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus, offering modern apartments and townhouses designed for urban comfort and style. Located just minutes from the city center, schools, shops, and the sea, City 9 combines sleek architecture, quality finishes, and a con…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
132.0
553,952
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Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
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Residential complex CIRVIS
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$251,264
Area 62–100 m²
3 real estate properties 3
CIRVIS is a contemporary residential complex that blends modern architecture with everyday comfort. Bright interiors, quality materials, and well-designed layouts create a sense of harmony and ease. Whether a cozy one-bedroom or a spacious two-bedroom apartment, each home is thoughtfully cra…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
253,895
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0 – 100.0
392,384 – 415,465
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Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
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Residential complex City Landmark
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,362
Area 104–166 m²
3 real estate properties 3
City Landmark is a premium residential development in the vibrant center of Paphos, Cyprus. Designed with elegance and functionality in mind, the complex offers modern apartments with spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and panoramic city views. Just steps away from shops, restaurants, and …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
103.7
450,086
Apartment 2 rooms
129.8
600,115
Apartment 3 rooms
166.4
819,389
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Residential complex Panorama apartments
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Residential complex Panorama apartments
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Residential complex Panorama apartments
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$328,448
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 67–133 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Panorama Apartments – Modern Living with Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos 1–3 Bedroom Apartments | Covered Areas from 66 to 137 m² | Communal Pool & Gym | Underfloor Heating & VRF Included Panorama Apartments is a gated residential complex in the developing area of lower Geroskipou, jus…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0 – 69.0
328,910 – 351,991
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0 – 133.0
392,384 – 715,523
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Show all Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$387,592
Area 50–332 m²
14 real estate properties 14
Olivia Homes are elegant villas in Cyprus, blending luxury with nature. Each villa features spacious rooms, modern amenities, and high-quality finishes. With stunning views of the surrounding landscape, expansive terraces, and private pools, these homes offer comfort and privacy. Olivia Home…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
1,04M
Villa
264.0 – 332.0
571,264 – 617,427
Apartment
79.0 – 90.0
444,317 – 507,791
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Residential complex Oleander Homes
Residential complex Oleander Homes
Residential complex Oleander Homes
Residential complex Oleander Homes
Residential complex Oleander Homes
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Residential complex Oleander Homes
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$2,79M
Area 730 m²
1 real estate property 1
Oleander Homes is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas set in the elevated Armou–Konia area of Paphos, offering stunning panoramic views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. This 4-bedroom villa features underfloor heating with a heat pump, concealed VRV cooling, a 10.1 kW photovol…
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Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Tala, Cyprus
from
$892,913
Area 685 m²
1 real estate property 1
AQUILA VILLAS is an exclusive development of just 9 two-storey villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms, located in the highly sought-after village of Tala, Paphos. Each villa is set on a generous plot and offers unobstructed panoramic views of the sea and Peyia Bay. Designed with modern architectural li…
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Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
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Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$558,945
Area 236–277 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivelia Homes offers 19 luxury 3-bedroom villas in the desirable Geroskipou area of Paphos, designed for modern living and long-term comfort. Each villa features 3.10m ceilings, spacious interiors, and abundant natural light. Included are advanced water underfloor heating with zone controls…
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Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
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Residential complex LIBRA
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$506,944
Area 240 m²
1 real estate property 1
LIBRA is a gated residential community of 11 two-storey villas with 2 and 3-bedroom options, each featuring a private swimming pool and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the highly desirable area of Chloraka, just 1 km from the beach and 4 km from Paphos city center, th…
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Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
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Residential complex Tenera Homes
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$882,544
Area 362–370 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This elegant 3-bedroom villa at Tenera Homes is located in the scenic hills of Geroskipou, offering panoramic views of the sea, city, and surrounding nature. Designed for modern living, the home features 3.1m high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration. …
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Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
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Residential complex KONIA THEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Area 475 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, a…
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Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
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Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$673,908
Area 136–565 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Sea Caves Villas is an exclusive collection of luxury homes located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, near the famous Sea Caves and Akamas Peninsula. These spacious villas offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, private pools, landscaped gardens, and stunning sea views. Designed for ultimate co…
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Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
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Residential complex ALSOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$319,884
Area 94 m²
1 real estate property 1
ALSOS is a project consisting of six luxurious two-bedroom apartments located in the promising residential area of Anavargos in Paphos. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities, including schools and a general hospital. With convenient access to the highway, the city center, and the se…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
323,139
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Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
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Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Area 740 m²
1 real estate property 1
Avakas Residences 2 is an exclusive complex of three modern villas nestled in the serene countryside of Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by natural beauty and just a short drive from the famous Avakas Gorge and the sea, each villa offers spacious interiors, private pools, and contemporary design —…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
740.0
1,13M
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Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,68M
Area 762 m²
1 real estate property 1
T House — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Bungalow in Geroskipou, Pafos This beautifully crafted bungalow blends modern architecture with thoughtful design and premium finishes. Featuring a spacious open-plan living area, a sleek kitchen, underfloor heating, and a cozy fireplace, it offers year-roun…
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Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
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Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
from
$528,129
Area 230 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elysian Homes I — Contemporary Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Elysian Homes I is a premium collection of 3- and 4-bedroom detached villas located in the peaceful residential area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each home offer…
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Residential complex The Triangle House
Residential complex The Triangle House
Residential complex The Triangle House
Residential complex The Triangle House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$870,777
Area 317 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Triangle House is a unique 3-bedroom villa in the prestigious Tombs of the Kings area, just minutes from Venus Beach and local amenities. Featuring iconic triangular architecture, underfloor heating, VRV cooling, 5.2kW solar panels, and A-rated energy efficiency. Includes a spacious livi…
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Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$218,965
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 59–113 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Studios, 1 & 2-bedroom apartments | Internal area: 36–88 m² | Covered verandas: 7–26 m² Communal rooftop pool & BBQ | Private parking | Energy Class A | Delivery in 18 months Adonidos Gardens is a modern residential complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering elegant studio, 1-bedroom, and 2…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 64.0
219,273 – 276,977
Apartment 2 rooms
97.5 – 112.7
334,680 – 346,221
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
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Residential complex Luma Genesis
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$194,160
Area 63–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a boutique residential development offering 24 stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in one of Paphos’s most up-and-coming areas. Ideally located near Geroskipou Beach and the city center, this 2-bedroom apartment features a smart layout, AC units in all rooms, electric shutter…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.8
190,421
Apartment 2 rooms
90.4
317,369
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Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
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Residential complex Paramount
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$396,149
3 real estate properties 3
MITO Paramount — Sophisticated Urban Living in the Heart of Paphos Located in Paphos' emerging university district, MITO Paramount is a striking architectural landmark offering refined living for those who value culture, design, and convenience. Inspired by the natural form of a blooming lo…
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Residential complex ATRIUM
Residential complex ATRIUM
Residential complex ATRIUM
Residential complex ATRIUM
Residential complex ATRIUM
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Residential complex ATRIUM
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$264,090
Area 40 m²
1 real estate property 1
Atrium is a project that combines safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology for modern, comfortable living. It features 24/7 security, surveillance systems, underground parking, green areas, a gym, full accessibility, and noise reduction measures. Innovative materials, smart system…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0
275,407
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Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
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Residential complex The Gallery
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$1,80M
Area 504–1 400 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Gallery is a boutique collection of seven contemporary private residences in Paphos, designed with harmony, elegance, and functionality in mind. Located near the beach, each home offers breathtaking sea views, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and sophisticated architecture inspired by da …
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Residential complex Golden View
Residential complex Golden View
Residential complex Golden View
Residential complex Golden View
Residential complex Golden View
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Residential complex Golden View
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$598,384
Area 152–201 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Golden View is an exclusive development of 57 luxury 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located in the heart of Pegeia, Paphos. Built to high standards, these villas offer stunning sea and city views. The project is surrounded by all essential amenities—medical center, schools, supermarket…
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Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
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Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Area 1 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitch…
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Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$415,249
Area 110 m²
1 real estate property 1
QUATRRO is a boutique residential project offering one exclusive apartment per floor across four levels, ensuring maximum privacy and comfort. Each two-bedroom apartment features a spacious open-plan layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, concealed A/C, optional underfloor heating, and a custom-d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
415,465
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Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Show all Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,27M
Area 582 m²
1 real estate property 1
Blue Horizon is a luxury 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa in Cyprus's prestigious Sea Caves area, just 200m from the sea. Surrounded by natural beauty and famous neighbors, this 237 m² designer home on a 582 m² plot offers open-plan living, panoramic sea views, high-end finishes, a smart home sys…
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Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Konia, Cyprus
from
$516,648
3 real estate properties 3
Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layout…
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Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7
Tremithousa, Cyprus
from
$502,816
Area 300 m²
1 real estate property 1
MESOYI RESIDENCES is a large-scale residential development set across more than 35,000 m² of serene rural landscape, just minutes from Paphos city center and key amenities. The project features over 80 modern villas with 3 to 6 bedrooms, plot sizes ranging from 270 to 360 m², and internal ar…
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Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$419,059
Area 100–150 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Emblem — Modern Living in the Heart of Paphos Tourist Area Emblem is a premium residential project located in the sought-after Universal area of Paphos, just steps away from Kings Avenue Mall, the beach, bars, restaurants, and the American University of Beirut. The development includes 7 mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
421,235
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
778,997
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Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$187,818
Area 63–91 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a modern residential complex located in one of the most promising areas of Paphos, just minutes from the sandy Geroskipou Beach. The project consists of 24 elegantly designed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, combining contemporary architecture with smart layouts. Residents enjoy …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.6
190,421
Apartment 2 rooms
90.6
317,369
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Residential complex Lofos Heights
Residential complex Lofos Heights
Residential complex Lofos Heights
Residential complex Lofos Heights
Residential complex Lofos Heights
Show all Residential complex Lofos Heights
Residential complex Lofos Heights
Tala, Cyprus
from
$936,278
Area 785–1 180 m²
2 real estate properties 2
LOFOS HEIGHTS is an upscale residential development located in the elite Lofos area of Tala, one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paphos. The project features a collection of 2- and 3-storey villas with 3 to 4 bedrooms, each built on a generous plot and offering breathtaking, unobstructed…
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Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Show all Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$530,596
Area 355–390 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Premier Residences is a collection of 20 modern villas located in the charming neighborhood of Emba, Paphos. The project offers a perfect blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience, with schools, shops, and leisure facilities just minutes away. Each home is thoughtfully designed to …
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Residential complex Elite Residences
Residential complex Elite Residences
Residential complex Elite Residences
Residential complex Elite Residences
Residential complex Elite Residences
Show all Residential complex Elite Residences
Residential complex Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$971,078
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 255–615 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Located within breathtaking coastal surroundings, Elite Residences stands as a distinguished gated community that redefines the essence of quiet luxury. This exclusive enclave comprises opulent villas, offering residents a lifestyle beyond compare. Beyond being a residence, it represents a c…
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Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$416,992
Area 97 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nadia Park offers an exclusive collection of six stylish two-bedroom apartments in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos. Designed for contemporary living, each residence features an openplan layout, premium finishes, and private balconies that invite natural light and serene views. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
97.5
421,235
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Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Show all Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,59M
Area 610 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Davanti Mare, an exclusive seafront residence designed for those who seek elegance, privacy, and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean. This luxurious development combines modern architecture with timeless comfort, offering spacious apartments and penthouses just steps from the be…
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Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Show all Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Konia, Cyprus
from
$947,264
Area 582–662 m²
2 real estate properties 2
EVO Homes represents a new standard of luxury living in the heart of Konia, Paphos. These modern villas are thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes, underfloor heating, VRV air conditioning, and energy-efficient systems, including photovoltaic panels. Spacious interiors, elegant kitchen…
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Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,44M
Area 240–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sunset Breeze — Contemporary Coastal Living in Cyprus Sunset Breeze is a modern residential development located in one of Cyprus’s most sought-after coastal areas. With sleek architecture, spacious layouts, private terraces, and panoramic sea views, it offers a perfect blend of comfort and …
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Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Show all Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$239,843
Area 63–88 m²
2 real estate properties 2
La Bella is a modern residential complex just 2 km from the sea, located in the charming town of Geroskipou on the southern coast of Cyprus. The project features 16 stylish apartments across three 2-storey buildings, offering studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units. Residents enjoy a communal pool, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
242,355
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
351,991
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Residential complex La Reina
Residential complex La Reina
Residential complex La Reina
Residential complex La Reina
Residential complex La Reina
Residential complex La Reina
Residential complex La Reina
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$205,580
Area 66 m²
1 real estate property 1
La Reina is a boutique residential project featuring just 9 stylish apartments across three floors, located between the vibrant Universal area and the traditional village of Geroskipou in Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and high-quality finishes, each unit includes private parking,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
66.0
207,732
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Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Show all Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 66–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
La Mer is a luxurious residential project located near the UNESCO-protected Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. The development offers stunning sea views and is within walking distance of the beach, making it a prime location to enjoy the famous sunsets of Paphos. Residents will benefit from nearb…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
66.0
409,695
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
507,791
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Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$501,062
Area 137–208 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lyra Villas is an exclusive collection of 12 elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the charming village of Kissonerga, just 400m from the beach. Each villa features a private pool, A/C split units, white goods, BBQ area, 5kW solar system, alarm system, and provisions for central heating. Wi…
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Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Show all Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$794,980
Area 300–350 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ARTEMIS is an exclusive development of 23 luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located just 200 meters from the beach in the highly desirable area of Kato Paphos. Each villa features a private swimming pool, rooftop garden with optional jacuzzi, electric car charger, and high-tech …
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