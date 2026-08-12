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Duplexes in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
6
Limassol
10
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
4
Germasogeia
17
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47 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Welcome to the pinnacle of modern designer living in Limassol's most sought-after boutique c…
$1,84M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 296 m²
Floor 13/16
It is the first and only complex in Paphos with high-rise buildings, located on the first li…
$4,68M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$982,388
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TekceTekce
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 273 m²
Floor 11/16
It is the first and only complex in Paphos with high-rise buildings, located on the first li…
$4,56M
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Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
INVESTMENT BENEFITS Ezousa Suites are more than just a safe and secure investment, it is a c…
$1,01M
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Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 202 m²
Two-Level Apartment with a Private Entrance These modern duplex apartments feature an origi…
$1,28M
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Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 262 m²
Floor 1/4
2 BEDROOM APARTMENT – Luxurious Space Crafted for Refined Modern Living Intro This exception…
$2,32M
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Languages
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom duplex is located in one of the most exclusive seafront areas of Li…
$2,21M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/3
Contemporary 2-Bedroom Apartments in Germasogeia, Limassol This boutique three-storey buildi…
$619,458
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 9/16
It is the first and only complex in Paphos with high-rise buildings, located on the first li…
$4,59M
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Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
A stylish two-level duplex apartment offering 115 m² of covered living space, a 44 m² verand…
$380,104
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Languages
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Floor 24/24
4-Bedroom Apartment Living & Dining The apartment opens into a grand open-plan living and di…
$7,56M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 2-Bedroom Apartments in Germasogeia, Limassol This boutique three-storey buildi…
$540,742
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Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom Apartments – Livadia, Larnaca The 2-bedroom residences offer an elevated sense of …
$284,560
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Languages
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$6,37M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the highly sought-after Germasogeia Tourist Area of Limassol, this spacious 4-bed…
$679,580
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$1,02M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,95M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$7,17M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Two-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort in the Heart of Universal, Paphos This elegant two-be…
$559,448
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Another brand new luxury project with business class apartments located in the tourist area …
$1,21M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$7,17M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,30M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a spacious duplex apartment in one of the most prestigious…
$553,739
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 2/7
Three-Bedroom Apartment – Refined Coastal Luxury The three-bedroom apartment represents the …
$1,12M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$4,83M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,30M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$4,83M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 2-Bedroom Apartments in Germasogeia, Limassol This boutique three-storey buildi…
$516,785
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
For sale is a charming duplex located in the desirable area of Potamos Germasogeias. This we…
$749,009
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