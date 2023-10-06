Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Cyprus

koinoteta mandrion
58
Polis Chrysochous
54
Paralimni
49
Tsada
45
Empa
40
koinoteta empas
40
Kiti
26
Protaras
25
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
2 572 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
€359,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
4 room house in Empa, Cyprus
4 room house
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 159 m²
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€725,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€455,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,48M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
3 room house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 room house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
The villas are located in the Mutagiaka district, a prestigious residential area of Limassol…
€680,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Located in a beautiful residential area near the city center, absolutely all amenities from …
€470,000
3 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
This luxurious 3 bedroom modern villa is located in the Agios Athanasios district of Limasso…
€575,000
3 room house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 room house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€520,000
4 room house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
4 room house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 199 m²
€420,000
4 room house in Pissouri, Cyprus
4 room house
Pissouri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
House with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for sale in Pissouri, built on the picturesque plateau…
€550,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€367,000
4 room house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Stunning villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in a great place Geroskipu. This villa is within wal…
€425,000
3 room house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 room house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
€380,000
2 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€385,000
3 room house in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room house
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
This new modern 3 bedroom house is ideally located in the center of Parekklisia village, a q…
€410,000

Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir