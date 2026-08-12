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Houses for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
386
Larnaca
70
Peyia
519
Ayia Napa
109
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6 213 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 570 m²
Located in the exclusive hillside area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious villa collection re…
$4,73M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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4 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
Experience a new way of living in the hills of Souni, just 25 minutes from Limassol. Set wit…
$807,082
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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6 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
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6 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
6-Bedroom Villa in Agios Tychonas This six-bedroom villa is a statement of grandeur, exclusi…
$1,94M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A landmark residence perched above Limassol in the prestigious, tightly held hillside enclav…
$5,18M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,25M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 5
Three-Bedroom Villa – Premier Living in Agia Fyla A spacious three-bedroom villa set within …
$1,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom House for Sale in Tsireio, Limassol. Situated in the highly sought-after …
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Sea Caves Discover contemporary coastal living, an exclusive collection …
$1,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,37M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 640 m²
Luxury villas set on the hillsides of Agios Tychonas. Key Features Oryx White natural stone…
$5,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
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4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. Nestled in a quiet c…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$4,19M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Located in one of Limassol's most prestigious and sought-after residential areas, Potamos Ge…
$1,01M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
3-Bedroom Residence The three-bedroom residence is ideal for families who value space, priva…
$1,06M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
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5 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
An exceptional five-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the prestigious Coral…
$2,31M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
7+1 BEDROOM DETACHED VILLA | 550 m² | INDEPENDENT 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT | LARGE PLOT A rare a…
$1,37M
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3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Bungalow with Sea Views in Lower Chloraka Situated in the sought-after area…
$624,105
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
A luxury five-bedroom villa offered off-plan in the sought-after hillside area of Souni, Lim…
$2,53M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Traditional stone house with 663 m² plot and development potential in Germasogeia, Limassol.…
$1,71M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Ground-floor detached 4-bedroom house in Trachoni, Limassol. Excellent condition — built 200…
$846,664
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
An elegant seven-bedroom villa with a private office, independent guest house and sauna in S…
$1,10M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
This brand-new four-bedroom villa (plus office) is an off-plan development in the sought-aft…
$2,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Limassol countryside, this traditional detached villa o…
$586,549
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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5 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
A rare opportunity to acquire a private beachfront residence offering exceptional space, uni…
$2,66M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious Luxury Villa with Panoramic Mountain Views Nestled in the peaceful village of Kalo …
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 Bedrooms / Bungalow Villa / Private Pool / Walking Distance to the Beach & Amenities. A b…
$413,541
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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