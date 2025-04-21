  1. Realting.com
Residential complex EMBLEM

Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$419,059
5
ID: 26446
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District

About the complex

Emblem — Modern Living in the Heart of Paphos Tourist Area
Emblem is a premium residential project located in the sought-after Universal area of Paphos, just steps away from Kings Avenue Mall, the beach, bars, restaurants, and the American University of Beirut. The development includes 7 modern apartments — six 2-bedroom units and one 3-bedroom penthouse — across 4 floors. Designed with top-quality finishes, underfloor heating options, VRV air-conditioning, covered parking with EV charging, a communal pool with built-in Jacuzzi, and gated access, Emblem offers both comfort and prime location for modern Mediterranean living or investment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², USD 4,191
Apartment price, USD 419,059
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 150.0
Price per m², USD 5,166
Apartment price, USD 774,971

Location on the map

Paphos District, Cyprus

Other complexes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$387,592
Area 50–332 m²
14 real estate properties 14
Olivia Homes are elegant villas in Cyprus, blending luxury with nature. Each villa features spacious rooms, modern amenities, and high-quality finishes. With stunning views of the surrounding landscape, expansive terraces, and private pools, these homes offer comfort and privacy. Olivia Home…
Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$442,453
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apollo Court — Contemporary 3-Bedroom Residences in Geroskipou, Paphos Apollo Court is a stylish development of just four modern semi-detached homes, each with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious Koloni area of Geroskipou, near the Elea Golf course. These spacious residences feature …
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$605,496
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Universal Park III, where luxury and sophistication meet in perfect harmony in the peaceful Universal neighborhood of Paphos. This exceptional development offers a selection of meticulously crafted apartments and penthouses, each designed to meet the highest standards of contempor…
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications