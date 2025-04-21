Residential complex EMBLEM

Emblem — Modern Living in the Heart of Paphos Tourist Area
Emblem is a premium residential project located in the sought-after Universal area of Paphos, just steps away from Kings Avenue Mall, the beach, bars, restaurants, and the American University of Beirut. The development includes 7 modern apartments — six 2-bedroom units and one 3-bedroom penthouse — across 4 floors. Designed with top-quality finishes, underfloor heating options, VRV air-conditioning, covered parking with EV charging, a communal pool with built-in Jacuzzi, and gated access, Emblem offers both comfort and prime location for modern Mediterranean living or investment.