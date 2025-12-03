  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Famagusta District, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
2
Paralimni
13
Protaras
5
Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality
13
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$759,745
Area 335–452 m²
2 real estate properties
Ariel Residences is a modern gated community of 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located just 520 m from Ayia Triada beach and 2 km from the new Paralimni Marina. With plots ranging from 297 to 452 m², top-quality finishes, and a prime location near shops, schools, and award-winning beac…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$273,049
Area 68–117 m²
2 real estate properties
Amaya Residences is a stylish gated community in Kapparis–Paralimni, offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and a communal pool. Located just 1.2 km from Ayia Triada and Malama beaches, and close to the new Paralimni Marina, it combines coastal charm with modern convenie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.7
273,325
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0
354,741
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$280,521
Area 89–107 m²
2 real estate properties
Lunae Residences is a boutique development of five modern apartments in Kapparis, just 600 m from Ayia Triada Beach and 300 m from shops and restaurants. With only two apartments per floor and a luxurious penthouse on the top level, the project offers privacy, natural light, and elegant livi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0
279,141
Apartment 3 rooms
106.7
302,401
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$3,89M
Area 1 325 m²
1 real estate property
Semera Villas is an exclusive development in the heart of Ayia Napa's Kapparis area, just steps from Malama Beach and the vibrant main street. Each villa offers modern architecture, premium finishes, and a private pool, designed with earthy tones and natural materials for a timeless look. Su…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$1,74M
Area 601 m²
1 real estate property
This 5-bedroom villa in the exclusive Pliades development is located just steps from the sea in the serene Ayia Thekla area, near Ayia Napa Marina and Blue Flag beaches. With covered areas up to 272 m² and infinity pools up to 66 m², each villa features modern architecture, roof garden, lowe…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$310,319
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Best for You A Holiday-Like Life With Its Magnificent Location 25 minutes to the airport, 5 minutes to private schools, 5 minutes to Trikomo, 2 minutes to the sea and the beach, 10 minutes to Famagusta,10 minutes to the hospital, 2 minutes to the supermarket, 10 minutes to university Ste…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$233,768
Area 90–137 m²
2 real estate properties
Nour Residences is a modern residential development in the heart of Paralimni, just 600 m from the town center and 3.2 km from the beach. Offering spacious 2–3 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and gated security, the project is perfectly located near shops, schools, and restaurants—…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.8
232,617
Apartment 3 rooms
136.7
290,771
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$270,368
The year of construction 2025
PROJECT FEATURES ▪ 7 Blocks of 2+1Twin DuplexVillas ▪ 9 Blocks of 1+1 apartments ▪ 5independent 4+1 Villas ▪ Roof terrace for apartments on 1st floor ▪ Indoor &Outdoor swimming pool ▪ SPA &Wellness center ▪ Gym &Sports field ▪ Restaurant &Bar ▪ Rental Management ▪ Diesel Generato…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$129,340
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Northern Park is a new business-class residential complex located in the central part of Famagusta, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, within walking distance from restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas and sports grounds, not far from the State U…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$195,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
📍 Paralimni, Cyprus | Completion of construction: July 2027The ideal project for living, leisure and investment is Niero City Apartments in the heart of Paralimni.Modern residential complex just 7 minutes from the beaches of Kapparis and Novaya Marina Paralimni, as well as 10 minutes from th…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$234,536
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 80 m²
1 real estate property
Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis is the right neighborhood for you and your family, with highlighted customized apartments some of which are loft-type condos.   The project's main characteristic, however, is its round shape swimming pool with a great pairing of a wide selection of …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
282,630
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Residential complex AURALUX
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$189,106
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
AURALUX This project is located in Yeni Boğaziçi and covers an area of 18,988.03 m² and features 100 modern units with a range of fantastic facilities. OUR COMPANY SERVISES We provide support to customers before and after sales process. Property Management Our property managem…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$800,655
Area 99 m²
1 real estate property
Fig Tree Residences is a gated apartment complex just 250 m from the iconic Fig Tree Bay in Protaras. Offering spacious 2–3 bedroom units with modern architecture, high-quality finishes, communal pool, and landscaped areas. Ideally located near shops, restaurants, and the town center, it's p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.4
796,711
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$847,408
Area 415–452 m²
2 real estate properties
Alaya Eco Friendly Residence is a collection of modern 4-bedroom villas set at the edge of Cape Greco National Park, just 600 m from Konnos Beach. Blending sustainability with luxury, each villa offers panoramic sea and nature views, private pools, and spacious plots from 400 to 550 m². Desi…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$195,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2
🏡 For sale:7 1 bedroom apartments - from €168,000 + VAT6 2 bedroom apartments - from €249,000 + VAT3-bedroom apartments – all sold or not listed📌 General description of the project:3-storey house for 16 apartmentsAreas from 54 m2 to 107 m2Spacious verandas and ruf garden up to 32 m2Modern fi…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$273,925
Area 81–83 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Niero City Apartments offers a unique blend of modern urban living and coastal serenity in the heart of Paralimni, just minutes from the stunning beaches of Protaras. This boutique development features 15 elegant 1–3 bedroom apartments with open layouts, expansive balconies, and panoramic Me…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0 – 83.0
275,651 – 354,741
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$1,92M
Area 773 m²
1 real estate property 1
This 5-bedroom villa in Ionion Seafront Villas offers elegant living just steps from the Mediterranean. With covered areas up to 265 m² and plots up to 861 m², each villa features classic Greek-inspired design, a private overflow pool, spacious garden with BBQ, and open-plan interiors. Locat…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$724,680
Area 369 m²
1 real estate property 1
Almaria Phase D is the newest phase of the prestigious Almaria Villas in Pernera, just 610 m from the sea. The development offers spacious 4–5 bedroom villas with private pools on plots of about 330 m². Featuring contemporary architecture, premium finishes, panoramic sea views, and gated pri…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$183,723
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
WELCOME TO SELARON RESIDENCE where modern elegance meets coastal charm in the heart of Long Beach district, Famagusta. Nestled in 500 meters from pristine sandy beaches and just 50 meters from Long Beach forest, within easy access to major roads and highways. Comprising 48 exquisite flats, i…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$666,238
Area 241 m²
1 real estate property 1
Olivia Villas offers modern 3-bedroom villas with private pools, just 700 m from Marlita Beach in the sought-after Pernera area. With build areas up to 156 m² and plots up to 353 m², each villa features open-plan interiors, premium finishes, private parking for two cars, and a peaceful green…
Association
BitProperty
