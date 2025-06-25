Residential complex Oleander Homes

Oleander Homes is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas set in the elevated Armou–Konia area of Paphos, offering stunning panoramic views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. This 4-bedroom villa features underfloor heating with a heat pump, concealed VRV cooling, a 10.1 kW photovoltaic system, electric curtains in all rooms, and a state-of-the-art security system. High ceilings, open-plan living, a private pool, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, and covered parking create a luxurious retreat with top-tier energy efficiency (Category A) — the perfect sanctuary for modern living in Cyprus.