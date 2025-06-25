  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Oleander Homes

Paphos District, Cyprus
9
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District

About the complex

Oleander Homes is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas set in the elevated Armou–Konia area of Paphos, offering stunning panoramic views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. This 4-bedroom villa features underfloor heating with a heat pump, concealed VRV cooling, a 10.1 kW photovoltaic system, electric curtains in all rooms, and a state-of-the-art security system. High ceilings, open-plan living, a private pool, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, and covered parking create a luxurious retreat with top-tier energy efficiency (Category A) — the perfect sanctuary for modern living in Cyprus.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 730.0
Price per m², USD 3,820
Apartment price, USD 2,79M

Location on the map

Paphos District, Cyprus

