Warehouses for sale in Cyprus

67 properties total found
Warehouse 2 283 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 283 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 283 m²
A commercial building formerly used as a supermarket in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a …
$1,39M
Warehouse 2 200 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 200 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 200 m²
A prefabricated concrete products industrial unit, erected within a leasehold government lan…
$1,52M
Warehouse 1 800 m² in Tseri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Tseri, Cyprus
Area 1 800 m²
For Sale warehouse in Tseri with easy access to the motorway. 1800sqm cover area
$1,60M
Warehouse 2 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 300 m²
A leasehold warehouse in the Industrial Zone of Aradippou. It consists of a two-storey showr…
$1,01M
Warehouse 4 859 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 859 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Area 4 859 m²
This property consists three warehouses in Aradippou, within the Aradippou (Kalo Chorio) ind…
$4,99M
Warehouse 6 425 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 6 425 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 6 425 m²
The asset is a leasehold industrial warehouse in the Government Industrial Zone of Strovolos…
$2,77M
Warehouse 4 800 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 800 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 4 800 m²
This substantial property comprises a sizable leasehold industrial warehouse situated in the…
$1,53M
Warehouse 1 075 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 075 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 075 m²
An industrial warehouse in Geri. It is located within Geri’s industrial area. The warehouse …
$781,740
Warehouse 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Industrial land of 3,206 sq.m. with a ground-floor industrial building of 800 sq.m., has a f…
$1,08M
Warehouse 3 450 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 450 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 450 m²
A farm in Aradippou municipality in Larnaca District. The farm is accessible via a registere…
$287,724
Warehouse 9 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 9 000 m²
The property is a large industrial unit in Dali area, Nicosia, with easy access to the highw…
$5,99M
Warehouse 984 m² in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 984 m²
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 984 m²
Garage well-located garage in the heart of Limassol's Omonoias industrial area. Situated on …
$761,931
Warehouse 626 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 626 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 626 m²
A leasehold industrial workshop in the Ergates industrial area, Nicosia.It has an area of 62…
$412,074
Warehouse 510 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 510 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
An industrial warehouse in Latsia. It has an internal area of 400 sq.m. and a mezzanine of 1…
$387,613
Warehouse 1 608 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 608 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 608 m²
Ιt consists of a 582sqm showroom with a mezzanine of 134sqm used as office space and a wareh…
$2,01M
Warehouse 1 463 m² in Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 463 m²
Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 463 m²
The property consists of two fields in Pano Deftera. The fields have a total land area of 18…
$447,329
Warehouse 2 390 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 2 390 m²
Perfect Cold Storage Warehouse located in Latsia area, Nicosia and enjoys easy access to the…
$6,21M
Warehouse 2 130 m² in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 130 m²
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 130 m²
A factory located in the industrial area of Pera Chorio/Nisou, Nicosia district. Built in 20…
$1,52M
Warehouse 1 198 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 198 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Area 1 198 m²
This warehouse located in Geri industrial area. They have a covered area of 1,198sqm and 598…
$1,31M
Warehouse 3 660 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 660 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 660 m²
Two level industrial warehouse of approximately 3660 sq.m., currently rented to governmental…
$1,90M
Warehouse 1 863 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 863 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 863 m²
An industrial warehouse with offices and a shop in Dali, Nicosia. It comprises of the follow…
$2,11M
Warehouse 3 600 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 600 m²
This warehouse located in Latsia area with easy access to the motorway. Description: The gr…
$4,35M
Warehouse 20 600 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Warehouse 20 600 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 20 600 m²
Industrial warehouses located  in Polis Chrysochous Municipality in Paphos. It is situated c…
$3,60M
Warehouse 3 270 m² in Potamia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Potamia, Cyprus
Area 3 270 m²
A two storeys, high spec, industrial warehouse, located in Panagia, Nicosia.The property con…
$4,49M
Warehouse 1 550 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 550 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 550 m²
A share of 45.48% of an industrial building in Dali. The share corresponds to two unified wa…
$1,02M
Warehouse 10 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
This new industrial warehouse is situated in a prime location within Dali area, boasting exc…
$14,17M
Warehouse 1 526 m² in Paliometocho, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 526 m²
Paliometocho, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 526 m²
An industrial warehouse in Palaiometocho. The warehouse has an internal area of 1,125sqm and…
$742,653
Warehouse 3 167 m² in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 167 m²
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Area 3 167 m²
Warehouse located in Kokkinotrimithia area close to many amenities and services. The wareho…
$2,51M
Warehouse 1 220 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 220 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 220 m²
Two industrial plots with buildings located in the area of Panthea parish of Mesa Geitonia M…
$2,06M
Warehouse 6 520 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 6 520 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 6 520 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Agios Silas in Ipsonas. The property is l…
$3,80M
