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New apartments for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
42
Larnaca
6
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
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Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Show all Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$456,465
Finishing options Finished
Olivea Residences Limassol | CyprusOlivea Residences is a boutique project consisting of only 10 modern apartments located in the lively area of Agios Ioannis, Limassol.Price: EUR 399,000 + VATThis apartment is eligible for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).Characte…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Show all Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–107 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
290,595
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
441,662 – 461,282
Developer
Velment
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Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Show all Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Limassol, Cyprus
from
$256,975
Area 55 m²
1 real estate property 1
A sophisticated residential development in Kissonerga, Paphos, perched on the edge of a cliff with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. THE EDGE features 12 modern apartments (4 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom units), designed for comfort, elegance, and A-class energy efficiency. With …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
259,666
Association
BitProperty
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