  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Aradippou
  4. Apartment in a new building Oak Residence

Apartment in a new building Oak Residence

Aradippou, Cyprus
from
$164,541
BTC
1.9571809
ETH
102.5842183
USDT
162 679.0087449
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26263
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District
  • Town
    Aradippou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Oak Residence is an exclusive new development in one of Larnaca’s most sought-after residential areas, Aradippou, just behind Lidl and adjacent to a beautiful public garden. The project comprises 8 modern apartments: six spacious two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom apartments, designed to offer comfortable and stylish living in a quiet, low-density neighborhood.

Set to begin construction in November 2025 with delivery expected in April 2027, Oak Residence offers buyers the unique opportunity to customize their interiors with a wide selection of high-quality finishes and materials, tailored to individual tastes.

Residents can expect well-built, energy-efficient homes featuring premium fixtures, contemporary design, and convenient amenities — all within easy reach of local shops and parks, making Oak Residence an ideal choice for modern urban living.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 79.7
Price per m², USD 2,065
Apartment price, USD 164,541
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 128.4 – 207.9
Price per m², USD 1,337 – 1,635
Apartment price, USD 209,931 – 278,017

Location on the map

Aradippou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
$85,091
Residential complex Eden Bay
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$409,418
Residential complex Salsa
Kampi, Cyprus
from
$73,969
Residential complex Eden Rock
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$1,21M
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$454,999
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Oak Residence
Aradippou, Cyprus
from
$164,541
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 34
1 real estate object 1
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’;s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nico…
Developer
Cyfield Group
Leave a request
Apartment building HORIZON
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
S.L.K Company, a renowned developer with extensive experience in Israel, is proud to announce its expansion into Cyprus with the launch of the HORIZON project. This flagship development is a visionary blend of luxury, convenience, and breathtaking design, located just 450 meters from the pri…
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Languages
English
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$409,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 81 m²
1 real estate object 1
breathtaking unobstructed sea views gated residential complex prioritizing safety and comfort dynamic city combining rich historical heritage located opposite the seafront of Kato Paphos- 5 minutes walking distance to pristine beaches conveniently located neighbourhood with easy acce…
Association
Aviv Bit Property LTD
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications