Apartment in a new building Oak Residence

Oak Residence is an exclusive new development in one of Larnaca’s most sought-after residential areas, Aradippou, just behind Lidl and adjacent to a beautiful public garden. The project comprises 8 modern apartments: six spacious two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom apartments, designed to offer comfortable and stylish living in a quiet, low-density neighborhood.

Set to begin construction in November 2025 with delivery expected in April 2027, Oak Residence offers buyers the unique opportunity to customize their interiors with a wide selection of high-quality finishes and materials, tailored to individual tastes.

Residents can expect well-built, energy-efficient homes featuring premium fixtures, contemporary design, and convenient amenities — all within easy reach of local shops and parks, making Oak Residence an ideal choice for modern urban living.