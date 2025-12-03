  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
2
Peyia
2
Ayia Napa
1
Paphos District
14
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Show all Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$582,022
The year of construction 2023
Area 129–364 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Elite villas Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
211.3 – 364.3
1,13M – 2,03M
Developer
Aphrodite Hills
Leave a request
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Show all Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$996,249
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 220 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌟 Modern villas with 3–4 bedrooms, private pools, and plots up to 600 m². Elite Residences is a premium development near the sea in Paphos. Welcome to Elite Residences — an exceptional residential project located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, Geroskipou. This developmen…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Show all Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$425,523
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2 Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2 Uncovered verandas – 6m2 Plot  - 420m2 (Each House) The total covered area of each house is 145m2 …
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Show all Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$308,377
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
🏙️ About the Project LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials. Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s pla…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$556,110
The year of construction 2026
Area 199 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Almond Villas, a luxurious enclave of 9 exquisite villas nestled in the serene hills of Episkopi, Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by lush almond and olive trees, this tranquil haven offers meticulously designed interiors flooded with natural light. These villas boast VRV systems for effi…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Show all Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$5,61M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this res…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Show all Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Covered size sq. m: 420m2 main house plus 80m2 covered verandas plus 40m2 guesthouse plus 20m2 maids house. Plot size sq. m: 4286m2 Property Type and Location/City: "Sterling Carob”, Located in Souni, Limassol, Cyprus. Status: Ready for immediate delivery. Sterling Project descri…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Show all Villa
Villa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
from
$7,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Show all Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$671,234
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Ground floor - 125m2 - Upper floor – 74m2 Covered veranda – 25m2 - Total – 224m2 Plot  - 663m2 This is a list of what Is included in the price Solar and electric water heating system. Swimming pool 4m x 8m. 1m paving aro…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 189 m²
1 real estate property 1
Complex with 5 villas
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Show all Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$2,42M
The year of construction 2020
Area 318 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance…
Developer
Aphrodite Hills
Leave a request
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Show all Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Sotira, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
🌿 Discover Sparda Villas – Mediterranean Elegance in Yeni Boğaziçi, Famagusta Step into a lifestyle of comfort, quality, and charm with Sparda Villas – an exclusive development of 8 beautifully designed semi-detached villas with Exchange Title Deeds, perfectly situated in the heart of Yen…
Developer
Panah Construction
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Panah Construction
Languages
English, Türkçe
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 172–219 m²
5 real estate properties 5
3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m² Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city cente…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Show all Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$661,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 123–254 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, locate…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Show all Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$570,462
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 199 m²
5 real estate properties 5
🟡 Almonds Villas – Modern Luxury in the Heart of Nature 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | Plot: 295–467 m² | Covered Area: 198.75 m² Price: From €495,000 + VAT | Delivery: 10–15 months Almonds Villas is a new boutique development of 9 premium villas in the charming village of Episkopi, Papho…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$842,592
The year of construction 2026
Area 197 m²
1 real estate property 1
Sandy Beach Villas is an exclusive gated complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering luxurious living in a serene environment. The development consists of six elegant villas, each featuring three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest toilet, and a private pool. Located just 300 meters from t…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$445,574
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.3 – 105.6
514,084 – 523,388
Developer
Realtika
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Realtika
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Show all Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$617,342
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 135–161 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000. The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Show all Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$748,057
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 173–181 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos. Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, an…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, …
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
from
$2,52M
The first branded residential project by world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck in Cyprus. Philippe Starck is a striking personality and one of the most provocative gurus of global design, according to many experts and his admirers. Starck does not limit himself to a particular…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Show all Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$702,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.   Ground floor - 160m2 - Upper floor – 90m2 Covered veranda – 15m2 - Total – 265m2 Plot  - 750m2 The total covered area of the house is 265m2 and it has also a large uncovered veranda on the upper floor. This is a list of wh…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$463,583
Number of floors 2
Located near the Tombs of the Kings and elite Elysium Hotel, Astra 12 offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with premium finishes and sea views from the 3rd floor. A 19% VAT saving through building renovation makes this a unique investment. Key benefits: top location, September 2025 completion,…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go