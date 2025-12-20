  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Konia, Cyprus

Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$273,848
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 73–94 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
73.0
275,244
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
374,800
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Area 475 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, a…
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Konia, Cyprus
from
$947,264
Area 582–662 m²
2 real estate properties 2
EVO Homes represents a new standard of luxury living in the heart of Konia, Paphos. These modern villas are thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes, underfloor heating, VRV air conditioning, and energy-efficient systems, including photovoltaic panels. Spacious interiors, elegant kitchen…
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
Area 450–570 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Konia, Cyprus
from
$516,648
3 real estate properties 3
Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layout…
