Residential complex Olivelia Homes

Olivelia Homes offers 19 luxury 3-bedroom villas in the desirable Geroskipou area of Paphos, designed for modern living and long-term comfort. Each villa features 3.10m ceilings, spacious interiors, and abundant natural light. Included are advanced water underfloor heating with zone controls, a high-performance VRV cooling system, and a 5.2kW photovoltaic solar panel system.

Energy-efficient windows, full insulation, and an Energy Efficiency Rating of Category A ensure sustainability and savings. For peace of mind, each villa includes an alarm system, CCTV with four cameras, electric gates, and EV charging provision. With optional pool, BBQ area, storage, and covered parking for two cars, these homes redefine smart luxury living in Cyprus.