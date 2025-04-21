  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential complex Baia

Residential complex Baia

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$746,999
BTC
8.8854087
ETH
465.7222576
USDT
738 546.6930975
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26429
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

About the complex

Baia is an exclusive beachfront development located along the shores of Geroskipou Beach in Paphos, offering 17 contemporary villas with direct access to the sea. Each residence features modern Mediterranean architecture, a private swimming pool, landscaped gardens, spacious terraces, and high-quality finishes. Set within a secure gated community, Baia provides privacy, elegance, and a prime location close to the city center — an ideal choice for refined coastal living or a premium investment opportunity.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 202.0 – 334.0
Price per m², USD 2,305 – 3,698
Apartment price, USD 746,999 – 769,984

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Tala, Cyprus
from
$892,913
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$421,903
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
from
$233,350
You are viewing
Residential complex Baia
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$746,999
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Area 1 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitch…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
Area 98 m²
1 real estate property 1
TWINS is a stylish residential project consisting of two apartment buildings with a total of 25 units, located within walking distance of Paphos Old Town and just a 3-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Kato Paphos. These energy-efficient apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, VRV c…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications