Residential complex Baia

Baia is an exclusive beachfront development located along the shores of Geroskipou Beach in Paphos, offering 17 contemporary villas with direct access to the sea. Each residence features modern Mediterranean architecture, a private swimming pool, landscaped gardens, spacious terraces, and high-quality finishes. Set within a secure gated community, Baia provides privacy, elegance, and a prime location close to the city center — an ideal choice for refined coastal living or a premium investment opportunity.