Residential complex Breeze Residence

Breeze Residence is a premium off-plan residential complex in Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus, with delivery in December 2027. Comprising two three-story blocks, it offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 96 m² to 240.5 m², priced from €180,000 to €380,000. Penthouses feature private roof gardens and pools, while all units include high-quality finishes: European porcelain tiles (€25/m² living areas, €20/m² verandas), melamine soft-close kitchen cabinets and wardrobes, and a €4,500 sanitary package. Energy-efficient features include private photovoltaic systems, double-glazed thermal aluminum windows, and solar water heaters. Residents enjoy two communal swimming pools, a gym, and a sauna, with Mediterranean Sea views from upper floors. Located 2000 m from the beach, 4000 m from Larnaca city center, 7000 m from the airport, and 500 m from shops, restaurants, and cafes, with schools 1000 m away. A flexible payment plan starts with a 5% reservation, followed by staged payments. Ideal for investors, families, or holiday home buyers seeking a modern Mediterranean lifestyle.