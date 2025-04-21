  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential complex Breeze Residence

Residential complex Breeze Residence

Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$202,222
from
$2,106/m²
BTC
2.4053901
ETH
126.0767779
USDT
199 933.7284776
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26238
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Breeze Residence is a premium off-plan residential complex in Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus, with delivery in December 2027. Comprising two three-story blocks, it offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 96 m² to 240.5 m², priced from €180,000 to €380,000. Penthouses feature private roof gardens and pools, while all units include high-quality finishes: European porcelain tiles (€25/m² living areas, €20/m² verandas), melamine soft-close kitchen cabinets and wardrobes, and a €4,500 sanitary package. Energy-efficient features include private photovoltaic systems, double-glazed thermal aluminum windows, and solar water heaters. Residents enjoy two communal swimming pools, a gym, and a sauna, with Mediterranean Sea views from upper floors. Located 2000 m from the beach, 4000 m from Larnaca city center, 7000 m from the airport, and 500 m from shops, restaurants, and cafes, with schools 1000 m away. A flexible payment plan starts with a 5% reservation, followed by staged payments. Ideal for investors, families, or holiday home buyers seeking a modern Mediterranean lifestyle.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 240.5
Price per m², USD 1,775
Apartment price, USD 426,913

Location on the map

Larnaca District, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Onero Residences - kompleks v centre Pafosa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$402,546
Apartment building Great 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
$96,873
Residence URBAN CITY
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
You are viewing
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$202,222
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Angelonia Gardens 2 Pafos
Residential complex Angelonia Gardens 2 Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$339,951
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
It is a modern residential complex in the center of Paphos, offering comfort and amenities for both living and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, next to Kings Avenue Shopping Center, restaurants, bars and the beach. The area is known for its developed…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment building HORIZON
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
S.L.K Company, a renowned developer with extensive experience in Israel, is proud to announce its expansion into Cyprus with the launch of the HORIZON project. This flagship development is a visionary blend of luxury, convenience, and breathtaking design, located just 450 meters from the pri…
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Languages
English
Residential complex Salsa
Residential complex Salsa
Kampi, Cyprus
from
$73,969
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
The new apartment complex “ Salsa ” is being built in Alsanzhak near the main road. The complex has a favorable location 1.5 km from Mare Monte Public Beach and Merit Hotel and Casino Network, within walking distance of the ILELİ supermarket, Iktisat Bank and a number of restaurants, markets…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications