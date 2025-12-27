  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Chloraka
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Chloraka, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
41
Larnaca
5
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Residential complex Oasis Garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$405,598
Area 138 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Oasis Garden — Eco-Lifestyle in Chloraka, Paphos Oasis Garden is a green sanctuary in the heart of Chloraka, Paphos, designed for those who seek harmony between city life and nature. The complex features modern eco-conscious architecture, lush landscaping, misting systems, and natural stone…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
138.0
414,427
BitProperty
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Residential complex The Pearl
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$640,000
Area 355–359 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to The Pearl, where exceptional craftsmanship meets innovative design in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus. Our commitment to quality and attention to detail are evident in every aspect of our stunning residential complexes. Each home is thoughtfully constructed to the highest standards, e…
BitProperty
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$1,80M
Area 504–1 400 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Gallery is a boutique collection of seven contemporary private residences in Paphos, designed with harmony, elegance, and functionality in mind. Located near the beach, each home offers breathtaking sea views, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and sophisticated architecture inspired by da …
BitProperty
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$506,944
Area 240 m²
1 real estate property 1
LIBRA is a gated residential community of 11 two-storey villas with 2 and 3-bedroom options, each featuring a private swimming pool and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the highly desirable area of Chloraka, just 1 km from the beach and 4 km from Paphos city center, th…
BitProperty
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$251,264
Area 62–100 m²
3 real estate properties 3
CIRVIS is a contemporary residential complex that blends modern architecture with everyday comfort. Bright interiors, quality materials, and well-designed layouts create a sense of harmony and ease. Whether a cozy one-bedroom or a spacious two-bedroom apartment, each home is thoughtfully cra…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
259,017
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0 – 100.0
400,299 – 423,846
BitProperty
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Residential complex Hilltop Villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$1,20M
Area 182 m²
1 real estate property 1
Exclusive Hilltop Villa in Chloraka represents the perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and innovative smart technologies. Set on a generous 532 m² plot, this four-bedroom residence with a covered area of 181.95 m² offers an open, light-filled layout designed for contemporary living. The …
BitProperty
