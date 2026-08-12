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Apartments for sale in Cyprus

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Limassol
9
Paphos Municipality
2322
Larnaca
1527
Peyia
360
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22 146 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/4
A rare opportunity to own a brand-new penthouse just 300 metres from the seaside promenade i…
$802,464
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 17/37
Rising high above the shimmering Mediterranean, this exquisite three-bedroom residence embod…
$3,57M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 17/27
Experience exceptional seafront living in this exclusive three-bedroom Signature Collection …
$2,07M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Experience elegant coastal living in this modern 2-bedroom apartment, ideally situated just …
$669,682
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/4
Set on the prestigious hills of Agios Athanasios, this contemporary penthouse combines elega…
$2,63M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
Opportunities to acquire a newly completed penthouse in Germasogeia are increasingly limited…
$1,14M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
Just 200 meters from the Mediterranean shoreline, this elegant penthouse is situated within …
$681,228
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Mesa Geitonia, this elegant off-plan apartment presents an excellent…
$1,18M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
Experience elegant coastal living in this contemporary 3-bedroom apartment, ideally located …
$883,287
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool near Dasoudi Beach, Limassol. T…
$1,52M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 7
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 2-room apartment with an area of 75.82 sq.m. on the 1st floor of the premium comple…
$415,129
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4 bedroom apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The village of Strumbi is located on picturesque hills in the Paphos region, among vineyards…
$357,762
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Apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Modern studio (B206) on the 2nd floor of Block B at the project — a contemporary residential…
$352,489
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 3
Whole-floor 3-bedroom penthouse (Flat 301) on the 3rd floor of The Blue View in Panorea, Ger…
$725,712
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
An excellent opportunity to own a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s most pro…
$1,02M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
Located in the heart of Mesa Geitonia, this elegant off-plan apartment presents an excellent…
$502,261
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$801,430
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Modern residential development located in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol…
$484,317
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Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial development plot in Kapsalos, fronting Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in Limassol. A pla…
$1,38M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/7
Located just 50 meters from the shoreline in one of Limassol’s most desirable coastal distri…
$1,14M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
New development is situated in a well-established residential district with eeasy access to …
$373,616
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/4
Located in the heart of Mesa Geitonia, this elegant off-plan apartment offers an exceptional…
$704,320
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$1,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 2/3
This 2-bedroom apartment located in the elite project under construction. The resort complex…
$924,674
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 8
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,45M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This complex is located in Universal, one of the most popular residential areas of Paphos, a…
$438,757
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1 bedroom apartment in Prodromos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1
On the 1st floor, this one-bedroom apartment balances comfort with privacy, framed by floor-…
$956,097
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
New development is situated in a well-established residential district with eeasy access to …
$488,930
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Modern 1-bedroom apartment (B105) on the 1st floor of Block B at the project — a contemporar…
$529,885
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Cyprus

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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