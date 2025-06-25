Residential complex EOS

Eos is a new residential project by Adwan Real Estate, ideally located in the heart of Larnaca on a quiet street directly opposite the Helios complex. It offers the perfect balance between vibrant city life and a peaceful retreat. The development consists of just 8 spacious apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms, covered verandas, parking, and storage rooms. Within walking distance are Finikoudes Beach, Ermou Street with its top shops and restaurants, schools, and landmarks. Inspired by the Greek goddess of the dawn, Eos embodies light, serenity, and Mediterranean beauty. Completion is scheduled for December 2027.