Residential complex EOS

Larnaca, Cyprus
$283,033
ID: 27410
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Larnaca District
  City
    Larnaca

About the complex

Eos is a new residential project by Adwan Real Estate, ideally located in the heart of Larnaca on a quiet street directly opposite the Helios complex. It offers the perfect balance between vibrant city life and a peaceful retreat. The development consists of just 8 spacious apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms, covered verandas, parking, and storage rooms. Within walking distance are Finikoudes Beach, Ermou Street with its top shops and restaurants, schools, and landmarks. Inspired by the Greek goddess of the dawn, Eos embodies light, serenity, and Mediterranean beauty. Completion is scheduled for December 2027.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 72.0 – 101.0
Price per m², USD 3,931 – 3,990
Apartment price, USD 283,033 – 403,002

Location on the map

Larnaca, Cyprus

