  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Residential complex Azalea

Residential complex Azalea

Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26236
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • Town
    Germasogeia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

New complex with 10 apartments

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 62.0
Price per m², USD 6,976
Apartment price, USD 432,530
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 77.0
Price per m², USD 8,608
Apartment price, USD 662,833
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 114.0
Price per m², USD 8,672
Apartment price, USD 988,641

Location on the map

Germasogeia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Salsa
Kampi, Cyprus
from
$73,969
Residential complex Angelonia Gardens 2 Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$339,951
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Cyprus
from
$376,358
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$303,333
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$249,175
You are viewing
Residential complex Azalea
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence URBAN CITY
Residence URBAN CITY
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 100–137 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Located in the vibrant urban center of Larnaka, the "Urban City" project offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience. This exclusive building features 5 floors, housing a total of 16 premium apartments, each meticulously designed to meet high standards of modern living. Residents will en…
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Languages
English
Apartment building HORIZON
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
S.L.K Company, a renowned developer with extensive experience in Israel, is proud to announce its expansion into Cyprus with the launch of the HORIZON project. This flagship development is a visionary blend of luxury, convenience, and breathtaking design, located just 450 meters from the pri…
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Languages
English
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The Blue Star project is a modern, comfortable residential complex in the center of Paphos, located in the Universal area. Ideal for both accommodation and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, in the Universal area. There are many shops, restaurants, cafes …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications