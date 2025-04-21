Residential complex Azalea

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Located in the vibrant urban center of Larnaka, the "Urban City" project offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience. This exclusive building features 5 floors, housing a total of 16 premium apartments, each meticulously designed to meet high standards of modern living. Residents will en…
2
Recommend
3
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
S.L.K Company, a renowned developer with extensive experience in Israel, is proud to announce its expansion into Cyprus with the launch of the HORIZON project. This flagship development is a visionary blend of luxury, convenience, and breathtaking design, located just 450 meters from the pri…
4
2
Recommend
2
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Blue Star project is a modern, comfortable residential complex in the center of Paphos, located in the Universal area. Ideal for both accommodation and investment.
About the complex:
Location: In the center of Paphos, in the Universal area. There are many shops, restaurants, cafes …
1
Recommend
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com