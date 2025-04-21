Residential complex Paramount

MITO Paramount — Sophisticated Urban Living in the Heart of Paphos
Located in Paphos' emerging university district, MITO Paramount is a striking architectural landmark offering refined living for those who value culture, design, and convenience. Inspired by the natural form of a blooming lotus, the complex seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with function. The 3-bedroom residence features 112.9 m² of internal space, two bathrooms, expansive verandas, and private parking. Surrounded by universities, stadiums, and key city infrastructure, it’s a prime choice for both sophisticated living and high-yield investment in one of Cyprus’ most dynamic urban hubs.