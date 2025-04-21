Residential complex Paramount

  1. Realting.com
from
$396,149
BTC
4.7121150
ETH
246.9820954
USDT
391 666.5068293
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26489
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

MITO Paramount — Sophisticated Urban Living in the Heart of Paphos
Located in Paphos' emerging university district, MITO Paramount is a striking architectural landmark offering refined living for those who value culture, design, and convenience. Inspired by the natural form of a blooming lotus, the complex seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with function. The 3-bedroom residence features 112.9 m² of internal space, two bathrooms, expansive verandas, and private parking. Surrounded by universities, stadiums, and key city infrastructure, it’s a prime choice for both sophisticated living and high-yield investment in one of Cyprus’ most dynamic urban hubs.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 396,149
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 488,330
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 689,977

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Back
Leave a request
Show contacts
Leave a request
Show contacts
Leave a request
Show contacts
Realting.com
Go
