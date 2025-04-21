  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Olivia IV

Kissonerga, Cyprus
$471,184
ID: 26435
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Kissonergas
  • Village
    Kissonerga

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Olivia IV — Modern Residential Complex in Paphos, Close to the Sea and All Amenities
Olivia IV is a contemporary residential complex located just 900 meters from the sea, in a prime area of Paphos. Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, schools, and all essential infrastructure, the project combines modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and secure gated access. With a well-planned layout and elegant design, Olivia IV offers the perfect balance of comfort and style — ideal for both permanent living and high-return investment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² – 372.0
Price per m², USD 0 – 1,483
Apartment price, USD 471,184 – 551,630

Location on the map

Kissonerga, Cyprus

