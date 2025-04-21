Residential complex Olivia IV

Olivia IV — Modern Residential Complex in Paphos, Close to the Sea and All Amenities
Olivia IV is a contemporary residential complex located just 900 meters from the sea, in a prime area of Paphos. Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, schools, and all essential infrastructure, the project combines modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and secure gated access. With a well-planned layout and elegant design, Olivia IV offers the perfect balance of comfort and style — ideal for both permanent living and high-return investment.