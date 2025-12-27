  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

Pano Polemidia Community
Residential complex Lake View
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
$280,649
Area 96–174 m²
Lake View Residence is a modern gated complex located in the central district of Polemidia, Limassol. With elegant architecture, spacious layouts, and private balconies, it offers a peaceful urban lifestyle just 10 minutes from the sea. Residents enjoy premium amenities and excellent connect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
319,062
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
729,957
BitProperty
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
$233,350
Area 50–113 m²
ADIGER is a modern residential project in the heart of Limassol, designed for those who appreciate style, comfort, and quality living. With elegant architecture, thoughtful layouts, high-end finishes, and panoramic windows, it offers a sense of space and light. Perfectly balancing urban ener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 69.0
211,923 – 241,357
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 112.7
311,998 – 364,979
BitProperty
