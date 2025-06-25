Residential complex Lyra Villas

Lyra Villas is an exclusive collection of 12 elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the charming village of Kissonerga, just 400m from the beach. Each villa features a private pool, A/C split units, white goods, BBQ area, 5kW solar system, alarm system, and provisions for central heating. With unobstructed views of Pafos and the Mediterranean, modern finishes, and energy efficiency class A, Lyra offers the perfect blend of comfort, sustainability, and style — ideal for investment or tranquil coastal living in Cyprus.