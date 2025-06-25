  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Lyra Villas

Kissonerga, Cyprus
$501,062
4
Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Koinoteta Kissonergas
  Village
    Kissonerga

About the complex

Lyra Villas is an exclusive collection of 12 elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the charming village of Kissonerga, just 400m from the beach. Each villa features a private pool, A/C split units, white goods, BBQ area, 5kW solar system, alarm system, and provisions for central heating. With unobstructed views of Pafos and the Mediterranean, modern finishes, and energy efficiency class A, Lyra offers the perfect blend of comfort, sustainability, and style — ideal for investment or tranquil coastal living in Cyprus.

Villa
Area, m² 137.0 – 208.0
Price per m², USD 2,633 – 3,657
Apartment price, USD 501,062 – 547,673

Location on the map

Kissonerga, Cyprus

