Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga

📍 Kissonerga District (Kissonerga)

Kissonerga is a cozy coastal village 8 km north of the center of Paphos (Cyprus). It is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and combines a calm atmosphere with convenient accessibility to urban infrastructure. The area is known for its banana plantations, picturesque bays, small beaches and traditional Cypriot architecture.

Advantages of location:

10 minutes by car to Paphos and its international airport

Walking accessibility to the sea and local shops

Developed infrastructure (restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, banks)

Quiet, safe area, ideal for living, relaxing and renting

Potential for rising prices thanks to plans for coastal development and construction of Paphos Marina

🏗 Project CARINA

Carina is a modern residential complex of two blocks, combining the laconic architecture and comfort of a city apartment with the atmosphere of resort life. The project is aimed at investors, family buyers and those looking for real estate for personal holidays or rent.

Project characteristics:

2 buildings with apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms

Panoramic terraces and verandas (open and covered)

Air conditioning is provided in all rooms

Intercom, preparation for the security system and central heating

Modern layouts, high ceilings and large windows

Sea view (at the upper floor apartments)

Construction:

Construction permit – expected within 6 months

Construction period - 18 months

The project is subject to VAT - prices are indicated with 5% VAT

💶 Prices for apartments in the Carina project

Apartments with 1 bedroom:

Area: 51-62 m2

Veranda: 11-12 m2

Price: €250,000 to €262,500 (including VAT)

Examples: Q. A06, A07, A08 - €262,500 Q. B01 - €262,500 Most 1 bedroom apartments are already reserved



Apartments with 2 bedrooms:

Area: 82 m2 + 20 m2 covered veranda + 22 m2 outdoor terrace

Total area: 124 m2

Price: €420,000 to €462,000 (including VAT)

Examples: A103, A104, A105 - €420,000 B101 - €430,500 B103 - €462,000 Some facilities are still available, especially on the upper floors.



✨ Why you should consider Carina: