Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga

📍 Kissonerga District (Kissonerga)
Kissonerga is a cozy coastal village 8 km north of the center of Paphos (Cyprus). It is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and combines a calm atmosphere with convenient accessibility to urban infrastructure. The area is known for its banana plantations, picturesque bays, small beaches and traditional Cypriot architecture.
Advantages of location:
10 minutes by car to Paphos and its international airport
Walking accessibility to the sea and local shops
Developed infrastructure (restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, banks)
Quiet, safe area, ideal for living, relaxing and renting
Potential for rising prices thanks to plans for coastal development and construction of Paphos Marina
🏗 Project CARINA
Carina is a modern residential complex of two blocks, combining the laconic architecture and comfort of a city apartment with the atmosphere of resort life. The project is aimed at investors, family buyers and those looking for real estate for personal holidays or rent.
Project characteristics:
2 buildings with apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms
Panoramic terraces and verandas (open and covered)
Air conditioning is provided in all rooms
Intercom, preparation for the security system and central heating
Modern layouts, high ceilings and large windows
Sea view (at the upper floor apartments)
Construction:
Construction permit – expected within 6 months
Construction period - 18 months
The project is subject to VAT - prices are indicated with 5% VAT
💶 Prices for apartments in the Carina project
Apartments with 1 bedroom:
Area: 51-62 m2
Veranda: 11-12 m2
Price: €250,000 to €262,500 (including VAT)
Examples:
Q. A06, A07, A08 - €262,500
Q. B01 - €262,500
Most 1 bedroom apartments are already reserved
Apartments with 2 bedrooms:
Area: 82 m2 + 20 m2 covered veranda + 22 m2 outdoor terrace
Total area: 124 m2
Price: €420,000 to €462,000 (including VAT)
Examples:
A103, A104, A105 - €420,000
B101 - €430,500
B103 - €462,000
Some facilities are still available, especially on the upper floors.
✨ Why you should consider Carina:
Area with growth potential
Suitable for rent (proximity to the beaches, quiet residential area, 10 minutes to the center of Paphos)
High-quality construction and thoughtful engineering
Possibility to increase the value of real estate by the completion of construction
Unique layouts with spacious verandas and sea views