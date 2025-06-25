Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga

  1. Realting.com
Kissonerga, Cyprus
$290,829
15
ID: 27539
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Kissonergas
  • Village
    Kissonerga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Русский Русский

📍 Kissonerga District (Kissonerga)

Kissonerga is a cozy coastal village 8 km north of the center of Paphos (Cyprus). It is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and combines a calm atmosphere with convenient accessibility to urban infrastructure. The area is known for its banana plantations, picturesque bays, small beaches and traditional Cypriot architecture.

Advantages of location:

  • 10 minutes by car to Paphos and its international airport

  • Walking accessibility to the sea and local shops

  • Developed infrastructure (restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, banks)

  • Quiet, safe area, ideal for living, relaxing and renting

  • Potential for rising prices thanks to plans for coastal development and construction of Paphos Marina

🏗 Project CARINA

Carina is a modern residential complex of two blocks, combining the laconic architecture and comfort of a city apartment with the atmosphere of resort life. The project is aimed at investors, family buyers and those looking for real estate for personal holidays or rent.

Project characteristics:

  • 2 buildings with apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms

  • Panoramic terraces and verandas (open and covered)

  • Air conditioning is provided in all rooms

  • Intercom, preparation for the security system and central heating

  • Modern layouts, high ceilings and large windows

  • Sea view (at the upper floor apartments)

Construction:

  • Construction permit – expected within 6 months

  • Construction period - 18 months

  • The project is subject to VAT - prices are indicated with 5% VAT

💶 Prices for apartments in the Carina project

Apartments with 1 bedroom:

  • Area: 51-62 m2

  • Veranda: 11-12 m2

  • Price: €250,000 to €262,500 (including VAT)

  • Examples:

    • Q. A06, A07, A08 - €262,500

    • Q. B01 - €262,500

    Most 1 bedroom apartments are already reserved

Apartments with 2 bedrooms:

  • Area: 82 m2 + 20 m2 covered veranda + 22 m2 outdoor terrace

  • Total area: 124 m2

  • Price: €420,000 to €462,000 (including VAT)

  • Examples:

    • A103, A104, A105 - €420,000

    • B101 - €430,500

    • B103 - €462,000

    Some facilities are still available, especially on the upper floors.

✨ Why you should consider Carina:

  • Area with growth potential

  • Suitable for rent (proximity to the beaches, quiet residential area, 10 minutes to the center of Paphos)

  • High-quality construction and thoughtful engineering

  • Possibility to increase the value of real estate by the completion of construction

  • Unique layouts with spacious verandas and sea views

Kissonerga, Cyprus
