Residential complex The Pearl

Chloraka, Cyprus
$640,000
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Chloraka
  • Town
    Chloraka

About the complex

Welcome to The Pearl, where exceptional craftsmanship meets innovative design in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus. Our commitment to quality and attention to detail are evident in every aspect of our stunning residential complexes. Each home is thoughtfully constructed to the highest standards, ensuring not only aesthetic appeal but also long-term investment value for our clients. With a diverse portfolio showcasing modern living spaces, The Pearl offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise. Experience the perfect blend of luxury and functionality, and discover your dream home with us today.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 355.0 – 359.0
Price per m², USD 1,783 – 1,859
Apartment price, USD 640,000 – 660,000

Location on the map

Chloraka, Cyprus
