New Apartments in Peyia, Cyprus

Residential complex Cap St Georges
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,74M
Area 620–800 m²
2 real estate properties
Cap St Georges is a prestigious seafront resort on the southwest coast of Cyprus, near Paphos. Offering luxury villas and residences with panoramic sea views, it combines elegant architecture, high-end finishes, and 5-star amenities — including a private beach, spa, restaurants, and marina. …
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Area 1 166 m²
1 real estate property
ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitch…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$2,59M
Area 3 000 m²
1 real estate property
Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemp…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex INFINITY
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
Area 293–800 m²
3 real estate properties
INFINITY is an exclusive development of 20 luxury detached villas in the serene town of Peyia, offering 3–5 bedroom homes with private pools, underfloor heating, and advanced VRF systems. Designed for elegance and sustainability, each villa boasts panoramic Mediterranean views, energy effici…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Sentire Park
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$935,497
Area 607–624 m²
2 real estate properties
This 4-bedroom villa in Sentire Park offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and connection to nature in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia. Designed with high ceilings, open-plan living, and expansive outdoor areas, it features a master suite and three additional bedrooms. The villa…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Golden View
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$598,384
Area 152–201 m²
2 real estate properties
Golden View is an exclusive development of 57 luxury 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located in the heart of Pegeia, Paphos. Built to high standards, these villas offer stunning sea and city views. The project is surrounded by all essential amenities—medical center, schools, supermarket…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$673,908
Area 136–565 m²
3 real estate properties
Sea Caves Villas is an exclusive collection of luxury homes located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, near the famous Sea Caves and Akamas Peninsula. These spacious villas offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, private pools, landscaped gardens, and stunning sea views. Designed for ultimate co…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,27M
Area 582 m²
1 real estate property
Blue Horizon is a luxury 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa in Cyprus's prestigious Sea Caves area, just 200m from the sea. Surrounded by natural beauty and famous neighbors, this 237 m² designer home on a 582 m² plot offers open-plan living, panoramic sea views, high-end finishes, a smart home sys…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Coral Bay
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$781,476
Area 278 m²
1 real estate property
Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, t…
Association
BitProperty
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
