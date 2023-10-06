UAE
Cyprus
Cyprus
Residential
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Cyprus
Protaras
24
koinoteta parekklesias
13
koinoteta talas
12
Chloraka
11
koinoteta mouttagiakas
9
Kathikas
8
koinoteta kissonergas
8
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
7
Polis
7
Ayia Napa
6
Makounta
6
Neo Chorio
5
Oroklini
5
Geri
4
Maroni
4
Kallepeia
3
koinoteta armenochoriou
3
koinoteta mones lemesou
3
Palodeia
3
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
3
Villa
Clear all
592 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
5
3
160 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
170 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
143 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Cyprus, Cyprus
4
3
140 m²
In Bakhcheli, real estate is in high demand among foreign citizens. And that's no surprise! …
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Cyprus, Cyprus
4
4
113 m²
Luxury villa 113.5 m² + 33 m² terrace in an elite complex on the first line from the sea. T…
€732,664
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Cyprus, Cyprus
3
82 m²
Villa 2+1 80 m² with private pool in an elite complex 300 meters from the beach. The complex…
€403,824
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
AJ11-12, Cyprus
4
2
215 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
5
3
304 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4
3
168 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€980,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
202 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
158 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Welcome to the beautiful Cyprus - an island with impeccable beaches, amazing culture and cli…
€426,686
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage
Pafos, Cyprus
7
6
239 m²
3
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5
5
209 m²
3
€825,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
AK, Cyprus
3
2
200 m²
2
Price on request
1
Recommend
1
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
5
4
430 m²
2
Villa 4 + 1 in 5 minutes from the city center. Zeytenlik district, Kyrenia. With a closed ar…
€740,923
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
512 m²
2
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
€743,478
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
200 m²
2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
5
210 m²
2
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
6
375 m²
3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6
465 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
7
500 m²
3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
4
2
205 m²
2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
3
1
170 m²
2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€349,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
5
2
273 m²
2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
201 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€435,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
201 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€435,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
170 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€567,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
155 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€494,000
Recommend
