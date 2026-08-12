Seaview Villas for Sale in Cyprus

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Beachfront villas in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
150
Larnaca
21
Peyia
303
Ayia Napa
63
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80 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A six-bedroom sanctuary of refined elegance. With sweeping panoramic views and surrounded by…
$1,26M
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TekceTekce
Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
Unparalleled living experience, boasting a generous 525 sq.m. of living space set on a spraw…
$3,43M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,46M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Luxury Smart Home with Panoramic Sea Views Property Features: Bedrooms: 6 spacious bedrooms,…
$5,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Property Description Discover this elegant and exceptionally spacious 4-bedroom detached vi…
$3,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Luxury Ultra modern 4 bedroom villa located in Agios Tychonas area of Limassol. Let the unm…
$3,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a luxury detached villa in the beautiful, quiet, and highl…
$1,37M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers privacy, sea…
$6,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$668,428
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa, with an additional maid's room, is nestled in a quiet residen…
$3,44M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$505,650
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 670 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers panoramic se…
$4,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Key-Ready Luxury Villa for Sale in Sea Caves, Peyia, Paphos Introducing this stunning key-r…
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
PLOT SIZE :1234 SQM VILLA SIZE : 370 SQM PLOT ELEVATION : 240 M above sea level Two Floor…
$6,31M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$528,739
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$762,770
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Detached corner 5 bedroom Villa in the sought after location of Agios Athanasios, within eas…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Set in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, this exceptional contemporary residence offer…
$2,24M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Discover an extraordinary residence in the prestigious residential enclave of Paniotis, one …
$7,87M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Five-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A beautiful 5 bedroom villa with beautiful unobstructed sea views from all levels. Located…
$892,338
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,48M
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
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