Seaview Villas for Sale in Cyprus

Protaras
24
koinoteta parekklesias
13
koinoteta talas
12
Chloraka
11
koinoteta mouttagiakas
9
Kathikas
8
koinoteta kissonergas
8
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
7
Villa To archive
592 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
In Bakhcheli, real estate is in high demand among foreign citizens. And that's no surprise! …
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Luxury villa 113.5 m² + 33 m² terrace in an elite complex on the first line from the sea. T…
€732,664
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Villa 2+1 80 m² with private pool in an elite complex 300 meters from the beach. The complex…
€403,824
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in AJ11-12, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
AJ11-12, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€980,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Welcome to the beautiful Cyprus - an island with impeccable beaches, amazing culture and cli…
€426,686
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€895,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
€825,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in AK, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
AK, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4 + 1 in 5 minutes from the city center. Zeytenlik district, Kyrenia. With a closed ar…
€740,923
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
€743,478
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,95M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€430,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€349,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€435,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€435,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€567,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€494,000

Properties features in Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
