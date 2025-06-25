Residential complex Harmony

Harmony is a modern boutique development offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with a striking design and open-plan layouts that maximize space and natural light. Located just 700m from the beach and within walking distance to Tombs of the Kings, AUB University, and all key amenities, it combines convenience with serenity. Residents enjoy smart home features, a communal pool, covered parking, and sea views from select units. Ideal for both investment and Cyprus Permanent Residency, Harmony offers stylish living in a prime Paphos location.