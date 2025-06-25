  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Harmony

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$404,531
8
ID: 27313
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Harmony is a modern boutique development offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with a striking design and open-plan layouts that maximize space and natural light. Located just 700m from the beach and within walking distance to Tombs of the Kings, AUB University, and all key amenities, it combines convenience with serenity. Residents enjoy smart home features, a communal pool, covered parking, and sea views from select units. Ideal for both investment and Cyprus Permanent Residency, Harmony offers stylish living in a prime Paphos location.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 117.6
Price per m², USD 3,440
Apartment price, USD 404,531
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 206.3
Price per m², USD 3,138
Apartment price, USD 647,249

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

