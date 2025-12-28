  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Larnaca, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
41
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
Paralimni
13
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Show all Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$283,033
Area 72–101 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eos is a new residential project by Adwan Real Estate, ideally located in the heart of Larnaca on a quiet street directly opposite the Helios complex. It offers the perfect balance between vibrant city life and a peaceful retreat. The development consists of just 8 spacious apartments with 1…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Show all Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
A spacious 3 bedroom 131 m2 apartment on the 5th floor. The project is located in the prestigious Mackenzie Mackenzie district with its famous restaurants, bars and taverns only 70m from the sea. The apartment has modern design, high quality finishing materials and convenient layout. The ent…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Show all Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$142,216
The year of construction 2025
Terra Life in Iskele Tricon Development has unveiled its new project, Terra Life, in Turkey. The complex, consisting of several low-rise blocks of studios, will be located in the resort area of Iskele in Northern Cyprus. The estimated completion date is December 2025. The main advantag…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,13M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modern design in this exceptional split-level residence located within the prestigious new Larnaca Marina area. With an energy efficiency rating A, this home offers sustainable living alongside breathtaking 180° views of the marina and por…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
Area 67–191 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Welcome to a visionary coastal development redefining Larnaka’s future — a sustainable 21st-century seafront community transforming 300,000 m² of former industrial land into a vibrant lifestyle destination. The project features luxury residences from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and penth…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
89.5
765,342
Apartment 2 rooms
161.2
1,53M
Apartment
190.5
2,07M
Studio apartment
67.0
612,274
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go