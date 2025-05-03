Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of offices in Cyprus

Nicosia
17
Larnaca
4
Limassol
47
Nicosia
24
170 properties total found
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Newly renovated commercial building with the highest quality of materials and equipment The …
$74,643
per month
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 1
Modern office space for rent in Limassol, located in Kolonakiou, offering 150 sqm of versati…
$4,943
per month
Office 252 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 252 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 252 m²
The building consists of 3 floors of luxurious and bright offices, and each office is 83 sqm…
$13,172
per month
Office 350 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 350 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$5,994
per month
Office 1 445 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 445 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 445 m²
This Office is now available for rent in city center and close to all amenities and services…
$26,156
per month
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Shop/Offices The building  position on a Prime Commercial Avenue and benefits with easy acc…
$7,847
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Elevate your company's stature with new project. A pinnacle of architectural brilliance and …
$65,862
per month
Office 292 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 292 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 292 m²
Floor 2
Privately-owned commercial building, strategically situated in a prime location in central L…
$14,270
per month
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Discover the future of work in fully modern, high-tech business center of a total of 1060m2 …
$62,020
per month
Office 230 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 230 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
This exceptional office space is available for rent, boasting a prime location in Nicosia Ce…
$2,834
per month
Office 282 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 282 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 282 m²
Floor 10/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,440
per month
Office 296 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 296 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 296 m²
Shop/office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The shop holds a premium position…
$4,032
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1
Available for Lease: Premium 260 m² Space Ground floor atrium and 1st floor combined, ready…
$9,989
per month
Office 2 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 2 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 200 m²
Commercial building in Engomi is now available for RENT Suitable For HQ of companies Dou…
$31,169
per month
Office 159 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 159 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 159 m²
Floor 3
Modern Office Space for Rent in Imperial House, Katholiki, Limassol Situated in the heart o…
$9,047
per month
Office in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Corporate offices for Lease Elevate your business in a prestigious location on one of Limas…
$15,368
per month
Luxury office for rent in Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office for rent in Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury office for rent in an elite complex under construction on the seashore, in the Neapol…
$7,559
per month
Office 76 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 76 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 76 m²
This landmark offices provides versatility and comfort. Located near the Radisson Blu Hotel …
$321,160
per month
Office 93 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 93 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
Situated in the vibrant Neapolis area, right at the heart of Limassol’s bustling city center…
$4,940
per month
Office 285 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 285 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 22
Discover the future of the workplace at this project – a forward-thinking commercial landmar…
$22,777
per month
Office 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
A  luxury building at a prime location of the city center of Nicosia. Partitions wood oak, r…
$2,994
per month
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Brand new Offices in a unique location near city center of Nicosia. The property is ideally…
$7,629
per month
Office 120 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Spacious office is now available for rent in Strovolos area with easy access to the motorway…
$1,663
per month
Office 468 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 468 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 468 m²
Floor 5/5
Construction began on 1 September 2022. Delivery date is expected to be in July 2024. The bu…
$22,349
per month
Office 235 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 235 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 235 m²
Located on the main perimeter road in central Nicosia, this modern building features a disti…
$8,174
per month
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Ground floor - 3 parking spaces north of the building PLUS Free space at the front of the…
$9,879
per month
Office 316 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Office 316 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 316 m²
A Whole floor is now available for RENT  in a Landmark new property in the entrance of Nicos…
$9,147
per month
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Floor 1
A floor with four offices with a total area of 500 m2. The premises are divided into four se…
$6,586
per month
Office 75 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 75 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The office space described consists of a total area of 75 square meters, divided into three …
$817
per month
Office 290 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 290 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$7,355
per month
