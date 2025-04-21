  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building La Mer

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
9
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26244
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

La Mer is a luxurious residential project located near the UNESCO-protected Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. The development offers stunning sea views and is within walking distance of the beach, making it a prime location to enjoy the famous sunsets of Paphos. Residents will benefit from nearby amenities, including Aspire Private British School, supermarkets, restaurants, and a bus station. The project consists of 16 high-quality apartments with beautifully designed interiors and exteriors, providing both comfort and style in one of the most sought-after areas of the city.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 66.0
Price per m², USD 6,043
Apartment price, USD 398,827
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 99.0
Price per m², USD 4,993
Apartment price, USD 494,320

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

