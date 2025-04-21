Apartment in a new building La Mer

La Mer is a luxurious residential project located near the UNESCO-protected Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. The development offers stunning sea views and is within walking distance of the beach, making it a prime location to enjoy the famous sunsets of Paphos. Residents will benefit from nearby amenities, including Aspire Private British School, supermarkets, restaurants, and a bus station. The project consists of 16 high-quality apartments with beautifully designed interiors and exteriors, providing both comfort and style in one of the most sought-after areas of the city.