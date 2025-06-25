  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential complex Northern Park

Residential complex Northern Park

Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$129,340
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26672
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Northern Park is a new business-class residential complex located in the central part of Famagusta, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, within walking distance from restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas and sports grounds, not far from the State University.

Northern Park is a modern architecture building with a height of 8 floors. Includes 44 apartments of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 layouts. From 1st to 6th floor there are 6 apartments with balconies on each floor, 7th and 8th floors - 5 apartments with large terraces.

All apartments are rented with a fine finish. Kitchens with built-in set. Storage cupboards in bedrooms. Fully equipped bathrooms. All finishing materials are used at the buyer's choice.

In the apartments:

  • Double glazing
  • High quality finish
  • Ceramic tiles on the floor
  • Built-in kitchen furniture
  • Fitted wardrobes in bedrooms
  • Equipped bathrooms

The building provides for - two elevators, an air conditioning system, a central satellite dish, a video intercom and video surveillance on each floor and entrance of the house, its own generator, a boiler room and a water supply system, a semi-closed parking lot, maintenance of the complex.

Location on the map

Famagusta District, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Olivia IV
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$471,184
Residential complex Angelonia Gardens 2 Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$339,951
Residential complex Baia
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$746,999
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$774,971
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
You are viewing
Residential complex Northern Park
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$129,340
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$506,944
Area 240 m²
1 real estate property 1
LIBRA is a gated residential community of 11 two-storey villas with 2 and 3-bedroom options, each featuring a private swimming pool and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the highly desirable area of Chloraka, just 1 km from the beach and 4 km from Paphos city center, th…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$187,818
Area 63–91 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a modern residential complex located in one of the most promising areas of Paphos, just minutes from the sandy Geroskipou Beach. The project consists of 24 elegantly designed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, combining contemporary architecture with smart layouts. Residents enjoy …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$794,980
Area 300–350 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ARTEMIS is an exclusive development of 23 luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located just 200 meters from the beach in the highly desirable area of Kato Paphos. Each villa features a private swimming pool, rooftop garden with optional jacuzzi, electric car charger, and high-tech …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications