Residential complex Northern Park

Northern Park is a new business-class residential complex located in the central part of Famagusta, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, within walking distance from restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas and sports grounds, not far from the State University.

Northern Park is a modern architecture building with a height of 8 floors. Includes 44 apartments of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 layouts. From 1st to 6th floor there are 6 apartments with balconies on each floor, 7th and 8th floors - 5 apartments with large terraces.

All apartments are rented with a fine finish. Kitchens with built-in set. Storage cupboards in bedrooms. Fully equipped bathrooms. All finishing materials are used at the buyer's choice.

In the apartments:

Double glazing

High quality finish

Ceramic tiles on the floor

Built-in kitchen furniture

Fitted wardrobes in bedrooms

Equipped bathrooms

The building provides for - two elevators, an air conditioning system, a central satellite dish, a video intercom and video surveillance on each floor and entrance of the house, its own generator, a boiler room and a water supply system, a semi-closed parking lot, maintenance of the complex.